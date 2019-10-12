Variety’s Power of Women Celebrates Honorees’ Voices and Activism

Click here to read the full article.

When Jennifer Aniston was 11, she was casually dismissed from the dinner table by a parental figure “because I ‘didn’t have anything interesting to add to the conversation.’”

That belittlement has stayed with the “Friends” and “The Morning Show” star through to adulthood, prompting her to muse at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon on the messages society sends to children — young girls in particular — about power and voice.

“It’s funny, I’ve never actually thought of myself as ‘powerful.’ Strong, yes. But powerful, not [really],” Aniston told hundreds of attendees. “It’s a distinction I’ve actually been thinking about a lot lately because that word — ‘power’ and its counterpart, ‘abuse of power’ — keeps coming up in light of what is happening in our country and in our industry, a rebalancing of the scales, I guess you could say.”

That theme resonated throughout the event at the Beverly Wilshire on Friday afternoon among the six honorees at the 11th annual event, which included Aniston, Awkwafina, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson and Dana Walden.

A glitch in the TelePrompter equipment meant that several of the honorees and those making their introductions were left to rely on paper notes or memory, but all took it in stride, playing up the moment for comic relief. Aniston’s friend and introductory speaker, Ellen DeGeneres, entertained the crowd with a little soft-shoe while waiting for a potential fix, before getting serious and touting Aniston’s spokesperson work for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which has helped its donations to surpass the $1 billion mark.

“Her work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a perfect example of how someone with power and influence can help those in need,” said DeGeneres.

Meanwhile, honoree Awkwafina prompted roars of laughter from the crowd as she contemplated, stream of consciousness-style, whether to “wing it” or not as the prompter blanked a “No signal” message at her. (Ultimately a colleague tossed her a smartphone that contained her speech.)

“Russian Doll” star Natasha Lyonne introduced the musician and comedian, quipping that it’s confusing for those on set when she directs Awkwafina’s upcoming Comedy Central series because their raspy voices “really sound alike.”

Awkwafina, who is working with charity Building Beats to provide low-income youth in New York City with musical education and mentorship, recalled growing up in Queens and “not having a roadmap to my own destiny, coupled with the intense urge to pursue something that made me feel free.” That would eventually come in the form of music, notably her YouTube hit “My Vag,” a viral springboard to fame.

“Sometimes I don’t feel power, and I’ve talked a lot about imposter syndrome,” said Awkwafina, hitting a note of gravitas on stage. “I’m literally a walking definition of imposter syndrome. I think that’s something we all go through sometimes. But I’ve come to realize that the true power we possess comes through our stories, and how they influence others to believe in their own. The power in my story, a girl with the voice of a pro wrestler and the body of Pikachu — the fact that I am standing before you means that someone else can do it too.”

Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller kicked off the luncheon, highlighting the power of even more women in her introductory remarks: Jane Fonda and Greta Thunberg for their climate-change activism; actors Michelle Williams and Alex Borstein for their calls for pay-equity and to “step out of line,” respectively, at the Emmys; as well as directors Lulu Wang, Kasi Lemmons, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Alma Har’el and Marielle Heller.

“There’s some debate as to whether this is just a blip or if it marks an inflection point,” said Eller. “I know we all hope that it is the start of a positive trend, and let’s hope that some of these wonderful female directors that I just named will not be shut out of the Oscars, like they were last year.”

Prolific producer Ryan Murphy, of “Pose,” “American Horror Story” and “The Politician,” remembered his own lack of power in the early 2000s, as an out person trying to make it in Hollywood. He recalled feeling invisible and otherized, and notes that it was honoree Dana Walden who took a chance on him, opening the door for his many series, including “Glee” and “Feud.”