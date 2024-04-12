Varada Sethu, Millie Gibson Named Companions in ‘Doctor Who’ Second Season Photo

A first look production photo for the second season of Doctor Who has confirmed Varada Sethu is the newest companion. Millie Gibson will also return after the first season on Disney+ to save the world with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

BBC Studios released photos from a table read for the latest season of Doctor Who on Friday that introduced Sethu as the second companion to trip through space and time. The photos also feature Gatwa and Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday and will return as a companion. Sethu played Cinta in Andor for Disney+ and her other credits include Jurassic World Dominion, Annika and Strike Back.

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honor to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with. This is SO much fun,” Sethu said in a statement.

With Ncuti as the Fifteenth Doctor, the series will have two companions for the second season on Disney+. The 15th season on the BBC, set to debut in May 2025, comes from series showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies. “Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side – we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever,” he said in his own statement.

The first season of Doctor Who on Disney+ debuts May 10 in the U.S. In the U.K., Doctor Who will stream from May 11 on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One one day later. The popular sci-fi series set in Tardis is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC.

Davies also executive produces with Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

