Vanna White's unconventional method of training Maggie Sajak to do her job

Back in November of 2019, Pat Sajak was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to fix a blocked intestine. The long-time host of Wheel of Fortune made it through the surgery and has recovered just fine. But, as they say, the show must go on, and go on it did with Pat's TV partner, Vanna White, stepping in to host the show. With Vanna as host, somebody had to turn the letters, and who better to step into that role than Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak?

Since then, Maggie has become the show's social correspondent, so she sat down with Yahoo Entertainment to chat about her role, what it was like growing up on the set of Wheel of Fortune, and how it all went down when her dad had to sit out a few shows.

While Vanna's job may not look very difficult, Maggie explained it's not as easy as Vanna makes it look. Maggie needed a little coaching from the letter-turning legend, so Vanna came over to their house the night before their first taping to show Maggie how it's done. "She gave me a little tutorial, like on our refrigerator, of how to press the letters and how hard to press them and all of that," Maggie said, before adding, "She was so gracious in teaching me, and you know, she had a big job to do that week too, filling in for my dad. So it was a new experience for both of us, and I'm really glad we were able to do that together."

Maggie said that her dad was really proud of the job she and Vanna had done taking over the show, and that it made a really difficult situation a little better. "He was really glad that it was something that we could kind of keep it in the family because it was a crazy time. I mean, you know, he had this emergency that happened and so there was a lot going on, so to kind of be able to simplify it and keep it all rolling. I think he was really thankful for that."

Although, that was not Maggie's first time on the Wheel of Fortune stage. When she was just 1 year old, her dad brought her out to introduce his baby girl to the world. But Maggie said one of her favorite moments was the first time she technically filled in for Vanna. "My brother and I pretended to be Pat and Vanna during a close. And we were, I don't know, I think I was like four and he was like eight," Maggie explained, "It was very cute."

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights check here for local listings.

