Vanna White vs. 'Wheel of Fortune': Co-host lawyers up amid news she hasn't had raise in 18 years

Vanna White's future at Wheel of Fortune up in the air amid Pat Sajak retirement. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vanna White's future at Wheel of Fortune may be in jeopardy, according to a new report, as the show's longtime co-host tries to negotiate a new contract. Puck claims White, 66, hasn't received a raise in 18 years — and she's purportedly "hired an aggressive new lawyer" amid Pat Sajak's pending retirement.

Is there really a world in which White will be ousted? And what does her contract look like now? Here's what's going on.

Sony and White are in talks

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the two sides are in negotiations despite Sajak's retirement. However, as of Friday afternoon, no deal had been reached and everything is still up in the air.

White's made less than Sajak for decades

Puck cited a Sony source who claimed that White makes around $3 million a year, which is about five times less than Sajak. (In 2016, Forbes reported that Sajak raked in $15 million per year.) Sure, Sajak has had more of a prominent role, but White is equally as synonymous with the show. In fact, Puck's source noted that it's White who fulfills more press obligations. She's also on set longer because of hair, makeup and wardrobe duties. White, who celebrated 40 years on the show in December, has worn over 7,000 dresses according to Wheel of Fortune's website.

Who is her "aggressive new lawyer"?

It's rumored White has hired Bryan Freedman, a high-powered entertainment litigator whose clients have included Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo and fired Jeopardy! host and TV producer Mike Richards.

White's role reportedly could be eliminated

White's contract is up at the end of the 2023-24 season and Sajak announced he would retire at the end of season 41. According to Puck, all options are on the table at Sony. If they get a big enough name to take over for Sajak, White could be terminated.

But a source close to Sony denies White is on the chopping block

After the Puck report made waves, a source close to the game show told TVLine that there "is no plan to eliminate Vanna's role," adding, "Sony is in active discussions to renew Vanna's deal beyond her current contract."

Story continues

A show rep did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment. White has not publicly addressed the report.

What has White said about Sajak's retirement?

Earlier this month, the former model congratulated Sajak after his announcement.

"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come," she tweeted.

When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak! https://t.co/yYmo3G0Dtb — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) June 13, 2023

White previously called it "depressing" to think about her time with Sajak and Wheel of Fortune coming to an end.

"I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team," she told People in December. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."

White confirmed that "it is" hard to imagine a time when neither she nor Sajak would host the iconic show. "I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that," she explained, adding she has "no idea" if it would continue on without them.

"I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" she told the magazine. "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

White has the support of many Wheel of Fortune fans

After Sajak's announcement, viewers pushed for White to replace her friend and co-host. After last week's report claimed she hasn't had a raise in nearly two decades, avid fans spoke out in support of the longtime host.

Take away the key part of the show? Sounds like a great idea lol — TKO (@wrestling_tko) June 23, 2023

We can have the conversation all day about someone turning letters for $3M, but for her to never have a raise for 18 years is ridiculous. Vanna White is an icon and her name is synonymous with Wheel of Fortune. Pay that lady! https://t.co/wud0TTv8LQ — Staccato L'ouverture 🇭🇹 (@Staccato_Lo) June 23, 2023