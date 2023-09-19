Vanna White to stay on 'Wheel of Fortune' as Ryan Seacrest shares hosting advice from Pat Sajak

Vanna White will co-host "Wheel of Fortune" with Ryan Seacrest after Pat Sajak leaves the show. (Getty Images)

It's official: Vanna White will continue to co-host Wheel of Fortune even after Pat Sajak leaves at the end of the latest season, which kicked off this week.

White has "extended her contract for an additional two years, keeping her revealing letters at the iconic puzzleboard through the 2025-2026 season," representatives for the show said Tuesday in a statement.

Just two months ago, TMZ had reported that negotiations between White and the show were on hold, because of the writers strike. The outlook wasn't good, though, as White was reportedly seeking a higher salary after Puck reported in June that she hadn't received a raise in 18 years and was being paid a fraction of what Sajak earned. Nevertheless, in July, the two sides came to an agreement for her to stay on the celebrity edition of Wheel but her longer-term future on the syndicated daily program was still in the air.

While White had stepped in as host for Sajak before, it was Ryan Seacrest who was named Sajak's heir in June. The American Idol host said when the news was announced that he couldn't wait to continue the traditions of "spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

He also said that he looked forward to learning everything that he could from Sajak during the transition.

On Tuesday, Seacrest revealed the advice he has recieved so far from Sajak, whom Seacrest noted is "so good at that job."

"He just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?'" Seacrest told Entertainment Tonight. "I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it."

Before they get in deep on the lessons, though, Seacrest plans to let Sajak savor his final episodes.

"He's enjoying his last season," Seacrest said. "I start next year."

Seacrest, who raved about the "legend," acknowledged that Sajak will be a consultant for Wheel of Fortune for three years after he leaves as host.

"So, yeah, he'll be bossing me around," he joked. "Why not? I think he deserves that, yeah."