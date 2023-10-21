Vanna White Posts Rare Selfie with Boyfriend John Donaldson: 'Everything Is Perfect with #Rainbows!'

"He lets me be me, and I let him be him," the 'Wheel of Fortune' icon previously told PEOPLE of Donaldson, who she has been dating since 2012

Vanna White/Instagram Vanna White and boyfriend John Donaldson in Hawaii.

Vanna White is sharing a glimpse of a "perfect" trip with her boyfriend John Donaldson

The Wheel of Fortune legend, 66, spent some time in Hawaii with her longtime partner and documented the trip on Friday with a smiley selfie posted on Instagram.

“Everything is perfect with #rainbows! #love #hawaii #restandrelaxation,” she captioned the snapshot, which featured the couple — both wearing sunglasses — backdropped by palm trees and a vibrant rainbow.



The fun snap was even spliced with a close-up shot of the rainbow, giving her followers a better view of the bright colors against the moody-looking Hawaii clouds.



White rarely posts photos with Donaldson — whom she began dating 2012 — on social media, but she recently opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship and decision not to marry.

“I mean, we've been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married,” she said. “Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he's the one. He knows I'm the one.”

She continued, “We don't really talk about it, but you never know. I mean, I guess we could, but in my eyes and his eyes, we are married.”

According to White, their relationship has lasted more than a decade because Donaldson “is the male version of me."

"We really are very similar," she shared. "We get along so well. He's easy. He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him."

Donaldson, a California native and real estate developer, first crossed paths with his TV personality girlfriend after her amicable split from restaurateur George Santo Pietro in 2002.

Rich Fury/Getty Vanna White and boyfriend John Donaldson in 2019.

The pair met at a barbecue, a moment that White recalls fondly.

"I remember looking at him and thinking, 'He's really cute,'" White told PEOPLE in 2019. "We ended up talking for a long time that night."



Since meeting over a decade ago, the couple has made several public appearances together.

Donaldson has accompanied White on several red carpets and been spotted on her arm at charity events, including the 2016 Cyrsalis Butterfly Ball, the 2017 Brent Shapiro Foundation For Alcohol and Drug Prevention fundraiser and the 2019 Race to Erase MS Gala.

Though White does not share photos of the construction company owner often, she is always sure to include him in her annual holiday post.

“Happy Holidays from my family to yours!” she captioned her most recent one, a photo of herself, Donaldson and her two children.

White shares her kids, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 29, and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 26, with Santo Pietro, whom she was married to from 1990 to 2002.

Though she is most known for co-hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1982, White described being a mom as her “favorite job” during a 2007 interview with Family Circle.

“Your whole life changes after you have children,” she told the magazine. “You never sleep soundly. You always have one eye open. You’re constantly worrying about their safety. But I wouldn’t change a thing. Giovanna and Nicholas have brought so much love and joy into my life — more than I could have ever imagined.”

White also considers her Wheel of Fortune cast of crew to be a family.

"We're one big family," told PEOPLE in 2019. "It's wonderful."



