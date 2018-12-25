Vanessa Trump shares first Christmas card without Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa Trump has released her first family Christmas photo minus Donald Trump Jr., from whom she filed for divorce earlier this year.

The 40-year-old tweeted the photo of herself and the five children she shares with Trump Jr.: Kai, 10; Donald III, 9; Tristan, 6; Spencer, 5; and Chloe, 3. “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us!” she tweeted.

In March, the couple — who married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005 — said in a statement to Page Six, “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Vanessa filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court after the couple had been “living separate lives” for some time — reportedly because of Trump Jr.’s travel schedule and alleged infidelity with singer Aubrey O’Day, according to People.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us ! pic.twitter.com/fnpBzc3fOc — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) December 24, 2018





The couple have receiving compliments from the judge for their behavior during the divorce. “I congratulate you for working those things out,” State Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz told them in July, according to NBC. He said the couple had prevented their children from experiencing “what could have been an invasive legal process.”

Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, released holiday photos on Instagram this week to celebrate her first Christmas with the Trumps. The former Fox News host and her beau posed with President and Melania Trump, as well as alone, in the White House.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your loved ones,” Guilfoyle wrote in the post.









