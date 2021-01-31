Vanessa Morgan Welcomes Her First Child, a Son

A new member has joined the Southside Serpents!

Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the popular CW teen drama, has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, according to E! News, which reported that the 28-year-old star's estranged husband Michael Kopech was with the new mom.

"Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled," the outlet reported.

A rep for Morgan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Morgan first announced her pregnancy in July with photos and videos from a party of close friends and family. Just days after she shared the exciting news, it was revealed that Kopech had filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

Kopech, 24, filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, The Chicago Tribune reported, citing court records. The documents were filed in Morris County and a hearing date was not listed, according to the outlet.

When Morgan announced her pregnancy, Kopech did not appear in any of the photos or videos shared on her social media accounts.

In August, the actress gave fans an update on her pregnancy by sharing a sonogram of her baby boy on the way. The tweet was Morgan's first social media post since news broke about her divorce from Kopech.

The actress celebrated her son on the way with a Halloween-themed baby shower in October, attended by several of her Riverdale castmates.

Dressed in a skintight black ensemble with a white skeleton image printed across her body, Morgan's look also featured blue butterflies floating around her stomach area — a clear nod to her baby boy. She accessorized her look with a painted skeleton face and a long blonde wig.

Morgan dressed up with her fellow Riverdale costars Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, sharing a photo on her Instagram Story that showed the latter three dressed as Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls.

Cole Sprouse also attended the party dressed as the Man with the Yellow Hat from the Curious George books. He completed the look by wearing a stuffed monkey on his arm.