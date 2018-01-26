Vanessa Marcil suffers a miscarriage, loses 'miracle' baby

Vanessa Marcil has lost her miracle baby.

The General Hospital and Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 49, announced she was pregnant in November, saying that “after six miscarriages,” it was “baby time,” and that she and her fiancé were praying for “OPM.” (Meaning: “our precious miracle.”) Just days ago, she updated her social media followers that she would be having a girl. However, on Thursday there was a note posted to Instagram that Marcil had“lost baby OPM.”

“Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM,” said the post that included a photo of the couple kissing. “Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone.”





Marcil and the man she refers to only as “MC” on social media have been engaged since 2015. He’s a deputy sheriff.

The actress is already a mom. She and her ex-boyfriend Brian Austin Green co-parent their 15-year-old son, Kassius.

Marcil was previously married to Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993. She later was married to actor Carmine Giovinazzo, from 2010 to 2013, during which time she had multiple miscarriages as well.

