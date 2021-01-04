Vanessa Kirby Responds to Shia LaBeouf Abuse Allegations: ‘I Stand with All Survivors of Abuse’

Vanessa Kirby has issued a statement to The Times of London (via The Independent) reacting to the abuse allegations made against her “Pieces of a Woman” co-star Shia LaBeouf. Published several days before the Kornél Mundruczó-directed drama begins streaming on Netflix on January 7, Kirby’s brief statement reads: “I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth. Regarding the recent news, I can’t comment on an ongoing legal case.”

Singer and actress FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf late last year over alleged sexual battery and abuse. LaBeouf starred opposite FKA Twigs in his autobiographical drama film “Honey Boy,” directed by Alma Har’el. According to the lawsuit, LaBeouf was allegedly violent with FKA Twigs and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, among other examples of physical and emotional abuse. In the wake of the lawsuit, Netflix removed LaBeouf’s name off the FYC awards campaign for “Pieces of a Woman.”

Kirby and LaBeouf star in “Pieces of a Woman” as a married couple who lose their newborn child during a turbulent home birth. The loss of the baby sends the couple into emotional turmoil, with LaBeouf’s character becoming more abusive towards Kirby’s character. The storyline will most likely have many viewers seeing links between LaBeouf’s character and the real-world abuse allegations made against the actor.

In an email to The New York Times, which broke the story, LaBeouf apologized for his behavior while maintaining that not all of the allegations made against him are true. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” the actor wrote. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Shortly after FKA Twigs’ abuse claims against LaBeouf went public, another report emerged revealing LaBeouf had been fired off Olivia Wilde’s new movie “Don’t Worry Darling” due to his behavior in pre-production. Wilde replaced LaBeouf with Harry Styles. The filmmaker was one of many women who, in December, took to social media to show support for FKA Twigs. Kirby, a favorite to land a Best Actress nomination for “Pieces of a Woman,” is now included in that bunch.

