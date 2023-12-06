Vanessa Hudgens marries baseball player Cole Tucker in custom Vera Wang: See photos

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have said "I do" in a casual beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

The actress and singer, 34, and her professional baseball player fiancé, Cole Tucker, 27, tied the knot in a private ceremony on Saturday, according to Vogue and Hudgens' wedding dress designer, Vera Wang.

The "Spring Breakers" actress got married in custom Vera Wang Haute dress, a light ivory slip dress with a plunging back. She paired the dress with a light ivory tulle veil with custom embroidery that read, "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023" in gothic font.

She opted for a custom-made strapless ivory A-line gown featuring lace and silk mousseline for the reception.

Photos of Hudgens barefoot in a white dress on the beach first surfaced on Sunday. Meanwhile, "High School Musical" fans were quick to put together that Hudgens' former co-star Monique Coleman posted a video in a tropical setting on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

USA TODAY has reached out to Hudgens and Tucker's reps for comment.

The couple has been going strong since first sparking dating rumors in 2020. The "Princess Switch" star and former Colorado Rockies player made things Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021 and announced their engagement on the platform almost exactly a year later.

Hudgens had a rather extravagant bachelorette celebration in Aspen, Colorado, that the "Downtown Owl" actress called the "most iconic bachelorette weekend." Festivities included a Halloween theme night where she wore a lacy light-colored dress, a celestial headband and a matching veil with a heart stitched in between her and her fiancé's initials.

Bachelorette party guests included "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland, "Barbie" actress Alexandra Shipp and sister Stella Hudgens.

The group also posed in the Rocky Mountains in baseball-themed bridal party gear.

Hudgens previously dated "Elvis" star Austin Butler. Following their split, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 that her next partner didn't necessarily need to work in entertainment.

"Your girl's open," she said. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. … I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not — if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

Contributing: Charles Trepany

