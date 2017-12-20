Vanessa Hudgens Clarifies That She's 'Not Engaged' After Posting Photo of Ring 'on That Finger'

Vanessa Hudgens is not engaged — yet!

On Saturday, the High School Musical alum posted a photo of herself to Instagram that showed off a shorter hairdo — and her ring-adorned left hand. Although the actress shared the image to showcase her chopped, dark locks, fans were quick to question if she was engaged to long-term boyfriend Austin Butler.

But days later, Hudgens put the speculation to rest when she took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify with her followers that she is not engaged to Butler, 26.

“Guysssss. I’m not engaged! I posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol,” Hudgens captioned the same image.

Hudgens and Butler were first spotted getting romantic back in 2011 and have been inseparable ever since.



Earlier this year, Hudgens shared her secret for making her long-distance relationship with Butler — who was filming the second season of MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles in New Zealand — work.

“Just communication, communication is key,” Hudgens told PEOPLE at the King’s Bubble Witch 3 Saga launch pop-up in New York City in March.

“I think that if anything’s bothering you, don’t hold it in,” she advised others in similar situations. “Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open.”