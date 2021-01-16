Vanessa Bryant Shares Her Experience with Grief: 'Find Your Reason to Live'

Vanessa Bryant is sharing her experience with grief -- and some encouraging words for those who might be going through similar emotions.

On her Instagram Stories Friday, Vanessa, 38, said that "grief is a messed up cluster of emotions."

"One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive," she wrote. "I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard."

Vanessa shared that it's her children who help give her reason: "I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them."

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Injures Finger During Ski Trip: 'Payback for Making Fun' of Dad

"Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't," she concluded. "Find your reason."

Vanessa's husband, basketball legendÂ Kobe Bryant, 41, and their daughterÂ Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others on the way to a basketball tournament. January 26 will mark the one-year anniversary of the crash.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Just a few weeks ago, Vanessa marked the family's first Christmas since Kobe and Gianna died.

"Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts," VanessaÂ wroteÂ in the caption for an Instagram photo featuring the entire family. Vanessa and Kobe also share daughtersÂ Natalia, 17,Â Bianka, 4, andÂ Capri, 1.

Vanessa recently took her girls on a post-holiday ski trip with her friend Ciara, who brought along her kids Future, 6, andÂ Sienna, 3.

RELATED: Ciara Goes Skiing for the First Time with Pal Vanessa Bryant: 'The Slopes Ain't Ready'

Story continues

Natalia sprained her finger and wrist on the trip, which Vanessa joked was "payback" for making fun of her dad.

In August, Vanessa shared an emotional tribute to Kobe on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

"I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble," she wrote in part of the tribute. "I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time."

Contributions to theÂ Mamba & Mambacita Sports FoundationÂ will help support youth sports.