Vanessa Bryant Shares Daughter Natalia Was Accepted into USC, Says Kobe Would've Been 'So Proud' of Her

Natalia Bryant has been accepted into yet another college!

On Tuesday, Vanessa Bryant revealed that her eldest daughter got into the University of Southern California, sharing a video of 18-year-old Natalia reacting to the news on her Instagram.

"I got in!" Natalia, wearing a USC sweatshirt, says in the clip as she jumps up and down.

Vanessa, 38, shared her excitement for Natalia's college acceptance in the accompanying caption, writing that late husband Kobe Bryant would have been "so proud" of the teenager's accomplishments.

"Tears of joy," she began in the post. "I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"

"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she continued. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"

Kobe died alongside his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. The couple also share Bianka, 4, and Capri, 21 months.

Natalia's acceptance into USC comes just weeks after Vanessa announced that her daughter had gotten into Loyola Marymount University, but jokingly hinted that she was not ready to part with her quite yet.

"So glad you got accepted but too far... j/k," Vanessa wrote alongside photo of the campus, which is located in Los Angeles, on her Instagram Stories.

When Natalia got into the University of California, Irvine later on, Vanessa shared the news on social media and quipped, "Yay! Closer to home."

Natalia has also been accepted to the University of Oregon and applied to New York University.

Although NYU is among the top schools on Natalia's list, Vanessa previously admitted she hoped her daughter would stay in California.

"So cute. NYU is one of her top schools..@nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever," Vanessa said on social media.

Earlier this month, Vanessa opened up to PEOPLE about how resilient Natalia has been since the deaths of her father and younger sister last year.

"I'm extremely proud of Natalia," she said in the Women Changing the World issue.

"On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG," she added, calling her eldest her "right-hand woman."