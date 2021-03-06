Vanessa Bryant Praises Daughter Natalia for Pursuing a Modeling Career: 'Daddy Would Be So Happy'

Natalia Bryant/Instagram Natalia Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is one proud mom!

On Saturday, Vanessa, 38, shared a stunning image of her daughter, Natalia Bryant, as the mom of four praised her eldest child for pursuing a career in modeling.

"My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️," she began the caption of her post before adding the hashtag "#grown" and tagging Natalia in the post.

"Daddy would be so happy that you're pursuing your modeling career now that you're 18," she continued. "You're beautiful inside and out. We love you."

On her Instagram Story, the matriarch also reshared a post from Natalia — in which the teen wrote, "I love you," to her mom — responding, "You better! You stole my face with daddy's lips," alongside a two emoji.

The day prior, she also shared another glamorous image of Natalia, writing "That's my baby!" alongside the photo.

Earlier last month, Natalia launched her career in modeling, signing with IMG Models.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," the model said in a statement shared to IMG's Instagram account. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

"I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family!" Natalia later wrote on her Instagram Story as well, reposting her headshot from IMG.

Vanessa also shared IMG's original announcement on her Instagram Story and added a GIF that said "I am so proud of you."

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, Vanessa, who is the cover honoree in this week's Women Changing the World issue, said she's "extremely proud of Natalia," and called her daughter "my right-hand woman."

"On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG," the proud parent said. "She is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter."

She braved unimaginable loss with grace and love. Now she's honoring her husband and daughter's legacy by creating opportunities for young female athletes. Bryant opens up on the cover of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue.

The Bryant family recently celebrated Natalia's 18th birthday in January, and Vanessa marked the day with several throwback photos of her husband, Kobe Bryant, who died alongside their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa celebrated her eldest daughter with photos of Natalia with Kobe and another post with a more recent photo and a sweet note.

"Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are," Vanessa wrote. "You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters."

Vanessa called Natalia an "incredible big sister" and "a beautiful role model" and thanked her "for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you're our daughter."

"We love you always and forever, forever and always," she added. "Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa! Love always, Mommy, Daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko ❤️."