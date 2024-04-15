Vanessa Bryant Gifts the Dodgers Exclusive Nike Kobe 6 Sneakers for Mamba Day

Nike released a trio of Kobe sneakers Saturday in celebration of the anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s final game in the NBA, but the Los Angeles Dodgers were treated to even more exclusive version of the Kobe 6 Protro, courtesy of Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa gifted the team pairs of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers,” a player-exclusive colorway she posted to Instagram earlier in the year. The sneaker takes on the Dodgers’ blue, white and red color scheme while adding baseball-inspired stitching on the tongue. Bryant’s daughter Natalia also wore the sneakers last September while throwing the first pitch for a Dodgers game.

Mamba Day, not to be confused with Kobe Bryant Day on August 24, is celebrated each year on the anniversary of Kobe’s 60-point performance in his final NBA game. This year Nike brought back the Kobe 8 Protro “Venice Beach,” Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” and Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” all for the first time.

In addition to the “Dodgers” sneaker, Vanessa also posted several more exclusive Nike Kobe colorways over the course of a week in January and February. Among the assortment was a pink Kobe 4 Proto and a Kobe 8 Protro featuring a heart print on its mesh upper.

A video posted Saturday to the Dodgers’ Instagram account shows players receiving their pairs prior to the day’s game against the San Diego Padres. Star Mookie Boots said, “I’ll make sure to wear these every day,” while several other players expressed having already wanted the sneakers.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers” is unlikely to release to the public.

