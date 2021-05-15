Vanessa Bryant Accepts Hall of Fame Honor on Behalf of Kobe Bryant: 'I Wish My Husband Was Here'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ESPN

Vanessa Bryant spoke on her late husband Kobe Bryant's behalf as the iconic basketball player was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the mother of four, 39, gave a moving speech about her beloved husband's career and how he was looking forward to the Hall of Fame ceremony before his tragic death. 

"Last February, I called Michael and asked if he would introduce Kobe tonight and he graciously accepted. Thank you for being here, Michael. Kobe admired you, this means so much to us," Vanessa told Michael Jordan, who presented Bryant into the Hall of Fame. 

"I used to avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans around the world and someone had to bring him back to reality. Right now, I'm sure he's laughing in heaven because I'm about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages. I could see him know, arms folded, with a huge grin saying, 'Isn't this some s—?' He's still winning," Vanessa said.

"I wish my husband was here to accept this incredible award. He and Gigi deserve to be here to witness this. Gigi would be so proud to watch her daddy get enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. I know Kobe was looking forward to being here. He asked the Hall of Fame to specifically add a sixth ticket for Capri, he was so happy," the Bryant matriarch continued.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Poses with Photo of Late Husband Kobe: 'Love You Always'

 

"He didn't really talk about upcoming awards but he did mention this one a week before he and Gigi passed. My husband and I were sitting on our kitchen island, and he and I had a conversation about my mother[in-law] and father-in-law attending tonight's enshrinement. I invited my mother[in-law] and father-in-law to tonight's enshrinement to thank them one of the most amazing human beings into this world. Pam and Joe, thank you for raising Kobe to be exceptional. Thank you to all of Kobe's family. Sharia, you've gone above and beyond. I love you," Vanessa said about her sister-in-law.

"There will never be anyone like Kobe. Kobe was one of a kind. He was special, he was humble off the court but bigger than life. To all of our close friends and family that have been present for my girls and I, thank you. That list is long and it takes a village but know that your kindness and love does not go unappreciated. I know that Kobe is thankful that you're all coming through for his girls. We love you and are forever grateful for you," Vanessa said as close friends LaLa Anthony, Ciara, Russell Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu were seen in the audience.

"If my husband were here tonight, he would have a long list of people to thank that helped inspire him and equip him to be in the Hall of Fame. Family, friends, mentors, the Lakers, teammates, muses and opponents. This is one of the hard parts of not having him here. At the risk of leaving anyone out, I can only say thank you. To all those who helped him get here, you know who you are and I thank you on his behalf," Vanessa said as the audience gave a resounding applause.

RELATED: LeBron James, Magic Johnson and More Celebrate Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame Induction

 

"I don't have a speech prepared by my husband because he winged every single speech. He was intelligent, eloquent and gifted at many things including public speaking. However, I do know that he would thank everyone that helped him get here including the people that doubted him and the people that worked against and told him he couldn't attain his goals. He would thank all of them for motivating him to be here. After all, he proved you wrong," she said.

"All of the athletes that share a Hall of Fame award share the fact that they have to sacrifice a part of their lives to dedicate more time to their craft. It takes a lot of self-drive, dedication and discipline. No one can take away from their own success. Kobe's personal stats speak for themselves. Kobe was on a different level, he never took shortcuts when it came to basketball. He gave this game his all. Kobe played through injury and injury," Vanessa recalled. "To name a few: he had IVs administered during halftimes to play through food poisoning and the flu; he played with a broken nose; he had a broken finger and had it snapped back in place just enough to finish the game; he also taught himself how to use his left hand to play the rest of the season while his finger healed; he even swished two free throws with a torn Achille's and walked off the court on his own." 

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

 

Vanessa added, "I'll never forget the look he gave me as he walked off the court that game. I knew it was bad. The crowd was cheering and I was reassuring Natalia and Gianna that daddy would be okay just like any other injury. But as you walked into the tunnel, there was no wink and there was no kiss blown my way. I could see the concerned look on his face. That injury was big, but his comeback from that injury was bigger."

Giving a nod to Jordan, Vanessa also mentioned how much her late husband appreciated his fans because of his days looking up to his mentor. "People don't know this but one of the reasons my husband played through injuries and pain was because he remembered being a little kid sitting in the nosebleeds with his dad to watch his favorite player play," she said before looking at Jordan's direction as the crowd cheered.

"He could recall the car ride, the convos and the excitement of being lucky enough to have a seat in the arena. Kobe didn't want to disappoint his fans, especially the ones in the 300 sections that saved up to watch him play. The kids with the same excitement he once had. I remember I asked him why he couldn't sit a game out because he was hurting, he said, 'What about the fans who saved up to watch me play just once?' He never forgot about his fans. If he could help it, he would play every minute of every game, he loved you all so much."

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Recalls How Late Husband Kobe Was 'Looking Forward' to Hall of Fame, Thanks Michael Jordan

"Kobe had many accomplishments: five-time NBA champion, five-time New York Times bestselling author, 18-time All Star, a league MVP and two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic gold medal winner. He's also the first professional athlete to win an Oscar. The list goes on but his most cherished accomplishment was being the very best girl dad," Vanessa noted. "Usually people thank everyone who has helped them get here. But since I don't have Kobe's specific list, I want to thank my husband. He did the work, he broke those records and he inspired people to be great. I want to thank him for, somehow, finding ways to dedicate time to not only being an incredible athlete, a visionary entrepreneur and storyteller, but also being an amazing family man."

Then, Vanessa read a letter she wrote to Kobe, giving more thanks to him for everything during their two decades of marriage after they first met on the set of a music video in 1999, when Kobe was 20 and she was 17.

"Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you can possibly be. Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to be better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family, thank you for our daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. Thank you for working so tirelessly to provide for us and for giving us the most amazing life together. Thank you for waking up at 4 a.m. to train, making it home to kiss me good morning and for dropping our girls off at school — only to go to practice, come home and pick up our girls from school whenever you could. Thank you for never missing a birthday, a dance recital, a school award show, show and tell or any games our daughters played in if your schedule permitted," she said.

 

"Thank you for putting your love for our family first. Thank you for bringing so much joy to our lives and joy to the people around the world. Thank you for inspiring us to be better than we were the day before. Thank you for teaching me, and all of us, to put someone else's joy before our own. Thank you for being so selfless and loving with a heart of gold. Thank you for never taking yourself too seriously. Thank you for your sense of humor, thank you for your wit. Thank you for never telling me no and always letting me have my way most of the time. Thank you for being patient and easygoing. Thank you for letting me burst your bubble every chance I got. Thank you for graciously taking all my harsh comebacks, thank you for dishing them back. Thank you for being the Mickey to my Minnie, the Noah to my Allie [from The Notebook]. Thank you for loving me enough to last lifetimes, and every lifetime I choose you," Vanessa shared.

Bryant was selected as part of the Hall of Fame's class of 2020 alongside Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, as well as WNBA star Tamika Catchings, coaches Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, Barbara Stevens and Eddie Sutton.

The annual event was originally slated to take place in August 2020, but was delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New inductees join those already enshrined in the Hall of Fame, including Scottie Pippen, Alonzo Mourning, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Michael Jordan, who presented Kobe's honor on Saturday. 

Bryant was killed in a tragic January 2020 helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others. The father-daughter pair is survived by Vanessa and their three other daughters: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 22 months.

"To our girls Natalia and Gianna, thank you for sacrificing so much time away from daddy so that he could focus on being the best at everything he set his mind to do. Bianka and Capri, I'm so happy you're here to see this tonight. Daddy was incredible, he loves you girls so very much," Vanessa said later in her speech.

 

"Congratulations baby, all of your hard work and sacrifices have paid off. You once told me, 'If you're going to bet on someone, bet on yourself.' I'm glad you bet on yourself, you overachiever," she joked before concluding her speech with a moving message: "You did it. You're in the Hall of Fame now. You're a true champ. You're not just a MVP, you're an all time great. I'm so proud of you, I love you forever and always Kobe Bean Bryant."

In addition to being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Bryant now has a standalone exhibit at the museum, which Vanessa helped design, the Los Angeles Times reported. The exhibit is called "Kobe: A Basketball Life," and is a rare inclusion for an inductee.

Items displayed include portions of the court at Bryant's high school in Pennsylvania, as well as replicas of the five championship rings he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win. Other items featured are the pair of sneakers he had on while scoring a career-high 81 points during a game in 2006. 

His Oscar-winning animated short film Dear Basketball also plays in the space.

Recommended Stories

  • Robert De Niro Says 'I Tore My Quad Somehow' and Gives Update on Injury: 'Pain Was Excruciating'

    "When you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things," Robert De Niro said after injuring his leg

  • Box Office: Angelina Jolie’s ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ DOA as ‘Spiral’ Claims No. 1

    Angelina Jolie’s survival action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” didn’t do much to revive the North American box office. The Warner Bros. film, which debuted simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max, took in a paltry $2.8 million in its opening weekend. The movie’s hybrid release on HBO Max likely isn’t the reason “Those […]

  • SNL: Keegan-Michael Key Makes Hosting Debut, Gets Mistaken for Jordan Peele by a Fan

    Keegan-Michael Key hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and was joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo

  • Meet Ryder Rhett! Jaden Hamilton Welcomes a Baby Boy with Girlfriend Lilyan Cole

    Baby Ryder weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 18 inches long at birth

  • Chrishell Stause Recalls Her Reality TV Debut in 2004 on MTV Dating Show: 'It Beat Waiting Tables'

    Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause reminisced about her reality TV roots on Instagram, ahead of her MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted appearance

  • Dodgers acquire Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from Tampa Bay

    The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for a player to be named or cash. Tsutsugo also had no home runs and 27 strikeouts in 87 plate appearances. Tsutsugo can also play the outfield for the Dodgers, who also reportedly agreed to terms with Albert Pujols on Saturday.

  • Seth Rogen Was Almost in ‘8 Mile': It Was the ‘Weirdest Audition I Ever Did’

    Seth Rogen had a chance to land the role of Eminem’s sidekick in the 2002 film “8 Mile” but, um, let’s just say the audition didn’t go so well. In fact, Rogen considers the experience, “the weirdest audition I ever did” to this day. Rogen talks about the ill-fated audition in his new book, “Yearbook,” a collection of anecdotes from the actor’s Canadian upbringing, as well as his misadventures in showbiz. He writes that when he was asked to read for the role of Cheddar Bob — a friend of Eminem’s character, Rabbit — he was told that the film’s casting director was so uncomfortable with the “rappery” quality of the dialogue that actors vying for the role would have to bring a buddy to run lines with instead. “Which is f—ing nuts,” Rogen said. Rogen approached none other than his friend and former “Freaks & Geeks” costar Jason Segel to be his scene partner, who, as it so happened, revealed was also auditioning for the part. “We asked our agents if our auditions could be scheduled one right after the other, so that one of us could audition for Cheddar, with the other reading the Rabbit part, and then we’d switch,” Rogen wrote. “We had a sleepover at my apartment the night before the auditions so we could rehearse and then carpooled to the audition together.” However, Rogen said that having a buddy in the room did more harm than good for each of their prospects. Rogen went first with Segel pitching him lines from behind the camera. Both actors quickly learned that lines like, “Yo, yo, mothaf—a! It’s Chedda! What up, b—-!” and “Yo, yo, Rabbit! You gotta record your s— at Paisley Park, yo!” did not roll off the tongue so easily. “I started laughing hysterically,” Rogen said. “And so did Jason. We literally couldn’t make it through the auditions. As soon as one of us started the scene, the other would lose it…It was so silly, we couldn’t finish. We just excused ourselves and saw ourselves out, tears streaming down our faces.” Unsurprisingly, neither actor booked the gig. The role of Cheddar Bob would eventually go to Evan Jones. “8 Mile” became a commercial and critical smash, even earning Eminem a Best Original Song Oscar for “Lose Yourself.” Rogen harbors no regrets though. “Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times,” Rogen said, “Add the fact that one of my best friends is watching me do it and that we’re both reading for rappers from Detroit, which we could not have been less right for.” Rogen eventually found his feature-length footing in films like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.” Read original story Seth Rogen Was Almost in ‘8 Mile': It Was the ‘Weirdest Audition I Ever Did’ At TheWrap

  • Missy Elliott's 'Miss E... So Addictive' turns 20: How 'Get Ur Freak On' changed the game

    Missy Elliott released 'Miss E... So Addictive' 20 years ago and earned her first Grammy. And who can forget the music video for 'Get Ur Freak On'?

  • Play-in or playoffs? Lakers won't know until the final day

    LeBron James may be one game away from the playoffs. Or he may be one game away from the play-in tournament, and a possible high-stakes showdown against Stephen Curry. The Lakers kept their hopes of escaping the play-in round alive Saturday by beating Indiana, a game where James played for just the third time in his team’s last 29 contests because of an ankle injury.

  • Maryland Terrapins: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Maryland season with what you need to know.

  • 3 Things Nearly Anyone Can Do to Boost Their Social Security Benefits

    You work hard every day. Doing these things will ensure you're handsomely rewarded in retirement.

  • Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music as She Posts Return to Recording Studio: 'Sexy Summer Fun Coming'

    Jennifer Lopez shared some exciting news with fans about new music on the way

  • Want to play blackjack while watching the PGA Tour? You can at the new AT&T Byron Nelson venue.

    The par-3 17th hole at TPC Craig Ranch is quite the party.

  • Sunday Florida COVID update: 2,482 new cases, 22 deaths, 7.5 million fully vaccinated

    Sunday’s Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard report showed 2,482 new cases and 22 total deaths, but only two deaths in South Florida.

  • Vanessa Bryant delivers moving speech as Kobe is inducted into Hall of Fame

    What a speech.

  • Anti-Semitism has 'no place in Britain' says PM after convoy of cars chant abuse in London

    A band of pro-Palestinian activists who drove in convoy through North London chanting anti-Semitic slurs has been condemned by the Prime Minister and numerous Cabinet ministers. Scotland Yard has launched an "urgent" investigation into the incident, which appeared to target areas of the capital with large Jewish populations, and has made four arrests. The protest came after two Leicester City football players held up a Palestinian flag to celebrate their victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The move drew controversy but is not expected to result in disciplinary action against the players. Sunday saw the bloodiest attack in Gaza so far, with 42 killed in a single strike by the Israeli military. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, said the attacks would continue with "full force" until underground tunnels, which Israel says harbour Hamas militants, have been destroyed. In London, activists protesting against Israel's attacks drove in convoy through Golders Green and Finchley, both areas with large Jewish populations, shouting "F*** the Jews, rape their daughters" through a megaphone. The Metropolitan Police have arrested and held four men on suspicion of racially-aggravated public order offences. Officers deployed a police helicopter and traced a vehicle to the A40 in Hillingdon, West London. Superintendent Jo Edwards said: "This behaviour was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated. "I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John's Wood and Golders Green areas this evening."

  • Hilaria Baldwin Says Son Edu Is Doing 'Better' After Allergic Reaction: 'We Had a Scary Experience'

    "I don't know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads," Hilaria Baldwin wrote of the experience

  • Shanna Moakler Claps Back at 'Haters' After Getting Her Tattoo of Ex Travis Barker's Name Removed

    "This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I've been removing for some time," Shanna Moakler wrote

  • A Very Relatable Martha Stewart Corrects 'Fake News' Story About Her Many Peacocks

    The lifestyle mogul called out the New York Post for undercounting her peacocks with an instant classic of a tweet.

  • 'Thank God for every single moment': DMX's biggest revelations from Part 1 of his last interview

    Hip-hop star DMX gave his last interview three weeks before he died. His wisdom and hopes are airing 'Uncensored' as a two-part TV One docuseries.