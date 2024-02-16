Vampire Weekend plans 39-date tour, including Milwaukee concert; new album due in April

Vampire Weekend brought their "Father of the Bride" tour to the BMO Harris Pavilion at Maier Festival Park on June 8, 2019.

Acclaimed indie rock band Vampire Weekend will hit the road this summer behind the group's latest album — "Only God Was Above Us," out April 5.

The 39-date North American trek includes a Milwaukee stop at the BMO Pavilion on Aug. 1.

The band's last Milwaukee concert at that same venue in 2019 displayed a dramatic improvement in the group's live chops, with a more expansive backing band and some Grateful Dead-inspired jams. It placed fourth on the Journal Sentinel's list of the best concerts of 2019 — despite frontman Ezra Koenig at one point mistakenly calling Milwaukee "Minneapolis."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive) and bmopavilion.com, with presales beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Prices have yet to be announced.

Muna opens for Taylor Swift during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Muna also booked for BMO Pavilion Summerfest show

This is the second BMO Pavilion show announced this week. Taylor Swift-endorsed indie-pop trio Muna announced a Summerfest headlining show at the stage on June 27, the fifth announced for that stage during the Big Gig. The others: Brittany Howard with The War & Treaty (June 20), REO Speedwagon (June 28), Mt. Joy (July 4) and Ivan Cornejo (July 6).

Reserved seats for the Muna show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and summerfest.com, and will include Summerfest general admission on June 27. Additional seating will be available for Summerfest general admission ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis.

