Vampire Diaries Star Kayla Ewell Welcomes Baby Boy Jones Douglas Seven Weeks Early

Kayla Ewell and Tanner Novlan are officially a family of four.

The Vampire Diaries alum and her husband, both 36, welcomed their second child, baby boy Jones Douglas, seven weeks ahead of schedule on Monday, June 6, weighing in at 3.9 lbs.

"He couldn't wait to join us," Ewell wrote on Instagram, adding: "We're still processing all of this but he & I are both healthy and we couldn't be more excited to have him here with us."

She shared a photo of mom and dad's fingers holding baby Jones' tiny hand, which was met with celebratory messages in the comments section. "That little hand!" wrote Nina Dobrev. "Congratulations love!" Tommy DiDario commented. "Mazel tov beauty! Glad you're both healthy and happy," Olivia Macklin wrote.

Ewell and Novlan announced their pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE in February after finding out they were "already a month and a half pregnant" around Thanksgiving. The couple was expecting Jones' arrival this coming August.

After welcoming their first child, daughter Poppy Marie, 2½, in July 2019, she said they felt "lucky" to have both a boy and a girl. "I really wanted to be a boy mom. I'm excited to meet him. It'll be fun," Ewell said.

The Roswell, New Mexico actress noted how excited Poppy is to be a big sister. "She tells everyone on the street, even dogs on the street that she's a big sister, and she's really excited about it," she added.

"We have a little bit more of a semblance of what life will be like," Ewell said. "So in a way, even though it's our second baby, it'll be our first time experiencing it in a somewhat 'normal' way. As normal as we are right now, which is not normal."

Ewell and Novlan tied the knot with some 1920s-inspired nuptials in Sept. 2015 after getting engaged that May. They met five years before on the set of Australian band Sick Puppies' music video for their single "Maybe."