Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing

Valerie Bertinelli and estranged husband Tom Vitale are moving forward with their divorce proceedings.

After the Golden Globe winner, 62, filed for divorce from Vitale, 58, last month after more than 10 years of marriage, he asked Thursday to be awarded spousal support in documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which were obtained by PEOPLE.

In the documents, Vitale also seeks to block Bertinelli from requesting spousal support, in addition to challenging the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

Bertinelli filed for legal separation from the financial planner in November, citing "irreconcilable differences" and she later amended her petition to ask for a divorce in May.

The Hot in Cleveland star married Vitale in 2011 during a New Year's Day ceremony at their cliff-side Malibu home after several years of dating. They were introduced by her brother Patrick.

She later told PEOPLE she was "happier than ever" after the nuptials. "I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married, but I wanted to call him 'my husband.' I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love," Bertinelli said.

Bertinelli was previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, and they shared son Wolfgang, 31. Eddie died of a stroke at age 65 in Oct. 2020, after suffering from cancers of the throat and lungs.

The One Day at a Time alum recounted how she said goodbye to her "soulmate" Eddie in her memoir Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, sharing an excerpt exclusively in a January issue of PEOPLE.

"We were portrayed as a mismatch," she wrote. "The bad boy rock star and America's sweetheart but privately, Ed wasn't the person people thought he was and neither was I."

"'I love you' are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing," Bertinelli added.

Bertinelli admitted to PEOPLE that her love for Eddie didn't play into the decision to separate from Vitale. "We grew apart," she said in January. "The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me."