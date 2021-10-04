Valerie Bertinelli Shows Skin Irritation After Vampire Facial — a 'Little Redder Than Last Time'

Valerie Bertinelli vampire facial

Valerie Bertinelli/ instagram

Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about the aftermath from her latest spa day.

The 61-year-old Food Network star recently shared an update on her Instagram Story about getting her second vampire facial, in which licensed professionals draw blood from clients and re-inject it into their faces to refresh the appearance of skin, combat wrinkles and improve overall texture.

"I just had my second vampire facial. It's a little redder than last time. It feels like a really really bad sunburn," Bertinelli said.

"Does your face hurt, cause it's killing me," she added with a laugh. "Ohhh vanity."

Bertinelli shared last month that she got her first vampire facial from iSkin Med Spa. The facility also shared her update on social media, listing some of the benefits of the treatment like increased collagen production, reduced wrinkles and more.

Bertinelli isn't the first celebrity to speak out about getting the skincare treatment. Vampire facials became trendy after celebrities like Kim Kardashian proudly showed off their blood-covered faces during the procedure.

According to New Jersey medical aesthetic expert Dr. William Song, who specializes in the treatment, it's great for wrinkle reduction, along with smoothing the complexion..

"Microneedling creates a very controlled trauma to the skin surface which tricks the body to initiate the healing cascade," he previosuly told PeopleStyle of the process. "When we apply concentrated platelets [often mixed with blood] to the surface after the microneedling, the platelets penetrate the skin through the tiny channels created by the needles, amplifying the signal that tells the skin to heal. This is a great treatment to help reduce fine lines, large pores, uneven pigment and general health of the skin."

Dr. Andrew Ordon, cosmetic surgeon and co-host of The Doctors who runs and maintains two medispas as an extension of his surgery practice in Beverly Hills and Palm Desert, CA, told PEOPLE in 2019 that vampire facials or injections are safe as long as people are cautious when testing out new facilities.

"They can be perfectly safe if done by a licensed practitioner in a sterile environment," he said. "Be a conscientious consumer. Check out the environment, ask about the spa's sterilization process and how they dispose of their needles and other medical waste."

And if anything seems off, Ordon added that it's not worth the risk.

"Any treatments that break the skin bring with them the chance of infection and you need to be more vigilant," he said at the time. "I don't want to ruin anyone's spa day, but when traveling or if you are unsure of the cleanliness or reputation of the business it might be better to stick to a massage."