Valerie Bertinelli Rewears Her 'Fat Clothes' From Jenny Craig 'Before Photo': 'I’ve Never Felt More Beautiful'

“Health is not a body size. Health is not the number you see on the scale,” the Food Network star said

Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli is feeling beautiful after finding her old “fat clothes" in the back of her closet.

On Monday, the Food Network star, 63, posted a video on Instagram after finding the outfit she wore in her very first “before photo" as a Jenny Craig spokesperson.

“Health is not a body size. Health is not the number you see on the scale. Your worth as a human being isn’t dictated by your body,” she said while standing in the mirror while wearing a pink button-up shirt and jeans.

“I thought I was fat the last time I wore these clothes,” she said. "I’ve never felt more beautiful, more at peace, more mentally and emotionally stable than I do today and I’m wearing my ‘fat clothes.’ That’s f—ed up.”

Bertinelli added in the caption that she found the old clothes in the back of her closet and although she doesn’t know why she kept them, she’s glad she did.

“I continue to work on not suppressing or numbing my feelings with food or alcohol and here I am. I am enough,” she wrote. “Our bodies do not define who we are as human being’s. A number on the scale does not define how much love your heart can hold. 🩷Please love yourself, every single part of you. YOU ARE ENOUGH 🤍✌🏻”

Back in June, Bertinelli posted an Instagram video sharing how much healthier she feels after making some lifestyle changes and prioritizing her mental health in recent months.

“So it’s getting about time for me to probably go down another jean size. I can’t believe it. And this all started in November, the month I got free,” she said in the clip, referring to her divorce from Tom Vitale. “And I started really concentrating on my emotional and mental health. And when I started doing that, I started caring about the nutrition that I put in my body more.”

“The harsh words and abuse can never be unheard and taken back, but here’s the thing, I wouldn’t have taken them in and believed them in the first place, if I hadn’t been saying harsh and unkind words to myself first,” she added in the caption.

At the time, Bertinelli explained that she’s started to care more about how she treats herself and the foods she puts in her body after a year of therapy, journaling, meditation and more.

She continued, “Caring not so much about calories but what are in those calories? Am I getting enough fiber? Am I getting enough protein? Am I getting enough vitamins, naturally, in my food? Am I drinking too much? What makes me feel better? What makes my body feel better? Keyword, FEEL better.”

Dominik Bindl/Getty Valerie Bertinelli

Bertinelli also noted that she’s “cut back exponentially” on alcohol, which has helped losing weight, which she said she was “carrying for protection.”

“I don’t need protection any longer. I’m really starting to love myself. Deep down,” she ended. “All this to say I have a lot to talk about and will continue to do so. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. Please be kind to yourselves. You deserve it. We all do. We are enough. 🤍✌🏻”

In February, the Hot in Cleveland star posted a TikTok video sharing the "side effect" she experienced after giving up alcohol for the month for Dry January.

"So, here's a nice little side effect of Dry January. These jeans that I'm wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn't comfortably button them. Now, they're so loose it's time for me to go down a size," she said with a laugh. "Yeah, I like that side effect."

Under the video, one follower commented that they've also been feeling a lot healthier after doing not only Dry January but Dry October as well.

"Oooh, sober October. I like it," Bertinelli responded. "I may also do dry July. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼"



