Valerie Bertinelli refuses to weigh herself after being called 'overweight' at 150 pounds

Valerie Bertinelli revealed this week that she no longer weighs herself.

The 63-year-old actress shared two photos of herself in a bikini in a Throwback Thursday Instagram post, writing, "This is a 150lb body on a 5’4 frame. I don’t weigh myself anymore because this is considered overweight by whose standards I don’t know."

She added that the standards are "stupid and I believed them for far too long. I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman. So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh. You are enough. Just the way you are. F--- ‘em."

VALERIE BERTINELLI, JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT FIGHT BACK AGAINST CRITICS: ‘THIS IS ME WITH NO MAKEUP’

Valerie Bertinelli shared a 2014 bikini photo on Thursday and said because she would be considered overweight in that picture, she refuses to weigh herself anymore.

The "Kids Baking Championship" star revealed in a post last month, in which she shared a "snack of the day," that she does not "like diet culture" and is more focused on making sure she gets enough protein, carbs, fat and fiber. "So I’m just trying to keep an eye on those things without making myself crazy," she said.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Bertinelli is also an avid exerciser and shared a post of herself doing Pilates in December, saying she always feels better after a workout.

In a "vulnerable" post in October, Bertinelli filmed herself in her closet, saying she had "found the clothes I was wearing in the very first ‘before’ picture for Jenny Craig."

KELLY CLARKSON CREDITS WEIGHT LOSS TO HEALTHY DIET: ‘I’VE BEEN LISTENING TO MY DOCTOR'

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"I have done so much emotional and mental work to overcome years of pretending everything was OK when it wasn’t," Bertinelli said. "Health is not a body size. Health is not the number you see on the scale. Your worth as a human being isn’t dictated by your body. It’s not defined by your body."

She continued, "I thought I was fat the last time I wore these clothes."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Valerie Bertinelli has been open about her feelings about her weight.

"I’ve never felt more beautiful, more at peace, more mentally and emotionally stable than I do today, and I’m wearing my ‘fat’ clothes. That’s f---ed up," she scoffed.

Last summer, Bertinelli revealed that she had gone down a size earlier in the year after doing Dry January, a tradition in which people start the new year off without drinking alcohol for a month.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Back in November, I really started concentrating on my emotional and mental health. The harsh words and abuse can never be unheard and taken back, but here’s the thing, I wouldn’t have taken them in and believed them in the first place, if I hadn’t been saying harsh and unkind words to myself first," she wrote, referencing her divorce from Tom Vitale.

Valerie Bertinelli said she is not into "diet culture" but rather staying healthy overall.

She continued, "Through therapy, journaling, meditation, and slew of things you’ve watched me talk about on my feed the past year, I started to care about myself more and care how I treated myself more which led me to also care about the nutrition I put into my body. Caring not so much about calories but what are in those calories? Am I getting enough fiber? Am I getting enough protein? Am I getting enough vitamins, naturally, in my food? Am I drinking too much? What makes me feel better. What makes my body feel better?"

"Keyword, FEEL better," Bertinelli stressed. She also explained, "I have cut back exponentially on alcohol and I’m sure that has helped with releasing the weight I was carrying for protection. And it did protect me. I’m grateful for that."

Fox News' Emily Trainham contributed to this report.





Original article source: Valerie Bertinelli refuses to weigh herself after being called 'overweight' at 150 pounds