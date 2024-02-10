Valerie Bertinelli Doesn't Weigh Herself After Being 'Considered Overweight' At 150 Lbs

Valerie Bertinelli is no longer stepping on the scale! On Thursday, the 63-year-old actress shared two throwback photos of herself posing in a purple bikini on Instagram and revealed the reason why she no longer weighs herself. "2014 #tbt This is a 150lb body on a 5'4 frame. I don't weigh myself anymore because this is considered overweight by whose standards I don't know. It's stupid and I believed them for far too long," she wrote. "I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman. So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh. You are enough," she added.

