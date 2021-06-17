Val Kilmer settles the viral Batman-Catwoman debate with a single tweet

Val Kilmer may only have played Batman in one movie, but he's still got intimate knowledge of the Dark Knight's... intimate habits. The Batman Forever star has weighed in on a viral news story about an R-rated scene involving Batman and Catwoman that was reportedly cut from the third season of the HBO Max animated series, Harley Quinn. "We had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman," series co-creator, Justin Halpern, told Variety earlier this week. "And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.'"

Val Kilmer as Bruce Wayne and Nicole Kidman as Chase Meridian in 'Batman Forever' (Photo: Warner Bros./Everett Collection)

"They're like, 'Heroes don’t do that,'" Halpern continued. "So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'"

Halpern's story blew up big time on Twitter, with fans alternately expressing anger about DC's restrictions, or confusion due to the fact that Batman and Catwoman haven't exactly been celibate in the comics. Enter Kilmer, who made his opinion known via a suggestive moment from Batman Forever where Dr. Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) signals her interest in getting to know Batman personally.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

Fans appreciated Kilmer's authoritative defense of the Caped Crusader's libido — especially since it coincided with the 26th anniversary of Batman Forever, 1995's biggest box-office hit and one of the more widely liked entries in the Bat-canon.

And Val Kilmer wins Twitter today pic.twitter.com/iH4Uc0Fy9z — murph (@MyNameIsMurph) June 16, 2021

Something tells me he does 😂 pic.twitter.com/nNgUaa4nqr — Roderick Hare (@roderick_hare) June 16, 2021

Your interpretation of Batman totally did but Clooney’s didn’t. I can just tell. — GA 🧁🧁🧁 (@gatweetssss) June 16, 2021

I love that you're tweeting about this. And of course he does. — qball (@qballhst) June 16, 2021

A man who obsessively trains himself on any skill he sets his mind to and *that* is the one thing he doesn't become and expert at? — Aric (@Aric_with_a_A) June 16, 2021

Interestingly, Kilmer inherited the mantle of the Bat after the original Dark Knight, Michael Keaton, moved on from the franchise. But Keaton will be back in the Batcave for the currently-shooting solo Flash adventure, starring Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster, which will reportedly open the door to the DC Extended Universe multiverse. That leaves the door open for Kilmer — who recently survived a high-profile battle with throat cancer — to potentially return in some capacity, much like his upcoming repeat engagement as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick. And you can bet that his Batman will have a different definition of what a hero can or can't do.

Batman Forever is currently streaming on HBO Max

