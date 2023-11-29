Val Chmerkovskiy Gushes Over 'DWTS' Partner Xochitl Gomez: 'She's So Sweet'

Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez are so happy to be heading to the "Dancing with the Stars" finale. The pair are one of five duos competing for the Mirror Ball in the finale and they got a major compliment from the judges this week, one of them said former judge Len Goodman would be proud. "It's crazy to be able to perform something and actually have it emotionally affectyou. Having that be noticed by the judges and also have it impact them too is really special. I don't think that happens occasionally so I'm glad we were able to touch their hearts in a certain way," she told Access Hollywood. Val also gushed over Xochitl telling Access she is "so sweet" for being happy all five couples made it to the finale. The season finale of "Dancing with the Stars" airs Dec. 5 on ABC.

