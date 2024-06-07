VAI Resort reveals its new target opening date and hints at surprises to come

After confirming it will not open in late 2024 as scheduled, VAI Resort shared an additional statement revealing a slightly more specific timetable.

Staff also teased a future announcement hinting at more features at the $1 billion, 1,100-room, 60-acre hotel and entertainment complex under construction near State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Such an annoucement would add to a long list of attractions that includes a concert amphitheater, 5 acres of artificial beaches and the Mattel Adventure Park.

In its previous statement, VAI said "delays in our timeline" forced them to push the opening date back from 2024. The resort aims to redefine Arizona tourism, but a VAI spokesperson said the challenge is "building something that has never been seen in the hospitality space takes time."

Is the VAI Resort opening in 2024?

No. VAI Resort's website has been updated with its new target opening date.

When is VAI Resort opening?

"The property will open in the back half of 2025," a VAI spokesperson said.

Why will VAI Resort take longer to open?

The spokesperson said VAI's delay involves new additions to the project but did not provide specifics. They hinted at a future announcement.

"We added some exciting elements to the property as the concept evolved that require additional time to finalize," the spokesperson said. "We will be announcing these developments soon and look forward to sharing more details with you."

When VAI bought the property from Crystal Lagoons in 2022, plans for the hotel called for 630 rooms. The project evolved to encompass 1,100 rooms across four towers, which would make VAI Arizona's largest hotel.

VAI Amphitheater first was planned as an 8,000-capacity venue. When resort staff announced in February that Live Nation and C3 Presents would promote the amphitheater's concerts, they also said the amphitheater would now seat 11,000 people.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is VAI Resort opening? Glendale AZ hotel reveals new date