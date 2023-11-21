UTA Drops Susan Sarandon As Client Following Recent Pro-Palestinian Remarks She Made At A Rally In New York

EXCLUSIVE: After making controversial remarks at a recent pro-Palestinian rally in New York City, Susan Sarandon has been dropped by UTA as a client, a spokesman from the agency confirmed.

The former Oscar-winner has been present at several pro-Palestinian rallies where she made several remarks that included, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.” She also went on to repost on X a pro-Palestinian post from Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, who has been criticized over the years for his antisemitic remarks.

Sarandon being dropped from UTA is another instance in recent weeks of talent agencies making tough decisions when it comes to clients or agents making public statements on the war in Israel. Last month, CAA Co-Head Of Film, Maha Dakhil, resigned from the agency’s board after she reposted an instagram story that said “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.”

