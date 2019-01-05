UTA Co-President Jay Sures Appointed to UC Board of Regents

Jonathan J. “Jay” Sures, co-president of United Talent Agency, has been appointed to the University of California board of regents.

Gov. Jerry Brown announced the appointment alongside several others Friday night in one of his final acts as California’s head of state — his successor, Gavin Newsome, will be sworn in Monday. Sures, a Democrat, will require state Senate confirmation before the appointment is finalized, and the position is unpaid.

Sures has served as co-president at UTA since 2017, and before that served as a managing director at the talent representation powerhouse for nearly 30 years. From 2005 to 2006, Sures served as an assistant visiting professor at the UCLA School of Theatre, Film, and Television, and is currently vice chair of the school’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center Board of Directors. He is also treasurer of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, and vice president of the UTA Charitable Foundation.

Sures’ clients at UTA have included Steve Levitan, Chuck Lorre, Darren Star, Bruce Helford, Larry Wilmore, Judd Apatow, DeAnn Heline & Eileen Heisler, Chuck Todd, Norah O’Donnell, Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, Ginger Zee, Kate Snow, Dan Harris, Elizabeth Vargas, Bill Weir, Dr. Phil McGraw, Dan Abrams, Paula Faris and Jim Acosta, and more.

