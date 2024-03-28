UTA Agent Alejandra Reyes Joins 3 Arts Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Alejandra Reyes, most recently a TV lit agent at UTA, is switching to management and joining 3 Arts Entertainment. She is bringing an expertise in the international space — focusing on Latin America and Spain — which she developed as an agent, introducing international writers and directors to the US market, attaching them to major series and closing first-look/overall deals for them. That includes a first-look deal with Onyx for The House of Flowers creator Manolo Caro and his production company Woo Films and an overall deal with Netflix for Chilean writer José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela, creator, executive producer and showrunner of Who Killed Sara?

“We are so thrilled that Alejandra Reyes chose to join us, bringing her unique eye for talent, coupled with her deep knowledge of the expanding global marketplace,” the 3 Arts partners said in a statement.

Reyes, originally from Mexico City, spent more than eight years at UTA, the last four and a half as an agent in the TV lit department. Her clients whom she will continue to represent in her new capacity include director Hiromi Kamata (Shogun), writer Monika Revilla (Blade Runner), producer Stacy Perskie (Bardo, Narcos: Mexico), director Humberto Hinojosa (Luis Miguel), writer-director Leticia Dolera (La Vida Perfecta), and David Victori (Sky Rojo, Tu Tambien Lo Harias).

