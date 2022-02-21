Usher Says He Played 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' During Son Sire's Birth: 'It Was Great'

As a singer, Usher couldn't bring his son into the world without a little bit of music.

The 43-year-old appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he spoke about the moment he welcomed his fourth child, son Sire.

Usher tells host Ellen DeGeneres that after messing up the music when his daughter was born, he was determined to make sure he had the best playlist when his son arrived.

"The first time, I was in charge of music but I did a terrible job," Usher explains. "But the second time, I came fully equipped. I had my Mophie. I had speakers. I had backup batteries. I had a whole playlist that I had worked on for about two weeks. It was crazy. It was great."

The musician says that he was able to pick the perfect song for his youngest son's delivery.

"Go shorty, it's your birthday," Usher sings while laughing, telling DeGeneres that the delivery song he chose was 50 Cent's "In Da Club." Usher's newest addition also shares the same name as 50 Cent's son, Sire.

Usher previously shared a video on Instagram from the moment he played the tune in the delivery room, dancing around the room with the nurses.

The singer first announced in October that he and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed baby boy Sire Castrello Raymond on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Alongside a black-and-white closeup photo of the baby boy, Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond, wrote on Instagram, "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra . 👶🏽 ♎️ Gang."

The pair welcomed daughter Sovereign Bo in September 2020, and Usher is also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 13, and Usher V, 14, from a previous relationship.

In May, PEOPLE confirmed that Usher and Goicoechea were expecting their second baby together. During the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in June, which Usher hosted, Goicoechea showed off her baby bump.