Usher says he was Beyoncé’s ‘babysitter’ before she was famous

Usher has confessions about being Beyoncé’s “babysitter” back in the 90’s.

The upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer made remarks reflecting on his early career days when a then-teenage Usher, now 45, “looked over” Queen Bey, who is just three years his junior.

After being asked if he was ever Beyoncé’s “nanny,” Usher jokingly responded he would technically be a “manny” but denied the title and clarified.

“Daryl Simmons, he had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time. This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child,” Usher told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

“I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house. I had to watch over ’cause I was like the, you know, the authority ’cause I guess I was the teenager at the time.”

The “Yeah” singer revealed in August that Beyonce was about 11 to 12 years old at the time he was tasked with the babysitting responsibilities, which would have put him at 14 or 15.

“I was making certain that they didn’t, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time,” he added.

Usher went on to explain how even at a young age he knew the “Renaissance” megastar “had a talent and also to a brilliance and a brightness that was much different.”

Sounds like Usher was a founding member of the Bey-hive!

“It’s really great for my sister, to see that she’s done so amazing and continue to thrive and just get bigger and better,” he gushed. “Whether it’s musically or in her life or creativity, all of it, man.”

The “OMG” singer, who recently wrapped up a residency in Las Vegas, is set to take the big stage during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11, which he calls the “honor of a lifetime.”

The star has remained tight lipped about which of his hits are included in the performance and if there will be special guests, but promises a “celebration.”

“I do want to play the songs that people obviously recognize and the ones that I celebrate, I’ve been able to laugh, I have been able to cry, I have been vulnerable, I’ve been telling and honest,” he told EXTRA. “I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there.”

