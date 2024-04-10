Usher to receive keys to Chattanooga in Tennessee: 'I look forward to celebrating'

Usher is showing some hometown love before he goes on tour.

The "Ruin" singer, 45, is due to return to his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, later this month and receive the keys to the city as well as "proclamations from state and local government," the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County announced Wednesday.

"The city of Chattanooga provided a spark that ignited the fire in me to pursue my dreams as a singer and I’m thankful for the support I received from so many great family members, friends, and mentors so early in my journey. Thank you for the honor, I look forward to celebrating with you all," Usher said in a press release.

Usher will receive the keys to his hometown city Chattanooga.

How to go to Usher's homecoming in Chattanooga, Tennessee

The event, "Coming Home: A Celebration of Usher," will take place at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on April 20 and is free for ticketholders. Guests can reserve up to two tickets at cha.city/usher starting on Friday at 10 a.m. until sold out.

The event is in partnership with The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Chattanooga Business Elite.

"The pride in Chattanooga during Usher iconic Super Bowl halftime show was palpable," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said in a release. "We know as a smaller city we punch way above our weight when it comes to the talent our city produces, and Usher is one of the finest examples of that talent."

Kelly added: "He’s going to feel the love when he comes home to McKenzie Arena on April 20th. I look forward to seeing y’all there."

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp called Usher "one the great talents who have come through our public school system."

"I hope other young boys and girls across Hamilton County see USHER’S rise to the world stage and know that they have the same potential," Wamp stated in the release.

Usher, Jennifer Goicoechea are married: See the photos of their post-Super Bowl Vegas wedding

Usher's upcoming Past Present Future Tour begins in August

The multi-Grammy-winning singer's appearance at his hometown comes after his headlining Super Bowl 58 halftime show in February and ahead of his Usher: Past Present Future Tour in celebration of his album "Coming Home."

The multi-city arena tour starts with the North American leg in August and ends in November followed by a European leg beginning in March 2025. The tour does not include a stop in his hometown.

Usher talks Super Bowl show, reveals most 'personal' song on new album: 'Oh, I'm ruined'

Usher ended his sold-out Las Vegas residency in December after 100 shows, but many people have called on the "King of R&B" to take his talent on the road.

"Vegas has offered an opportunity to celebrate the past and celebrate the records, the No. 1s, the connection to the audience, the entertainment," Usher told USA TODAY for The Essentials series in November. "And then the Super Bowl moment offers not only that, but then a segue into the next chapter," teasing "Coming Home."

The singer/songwriter's chart-topping 2004 album "Confessions" has sold over 15 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling R&B album of the 21st century by a male artist.

"Confessions" celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, so it's possible he'll incorporate some throwback songs on this tour.

Contributing: Anika Reed, Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Usher to get keys to hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee: How to attend