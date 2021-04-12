After Usher Allegedly Gave an Exotic Dancer Money With His Face on It…

EJ Dickson
·3 min read

It’s been a tough year for dancers in the adult industry. In light of the closure of clubs during the pandemic, many dancers have had to scramble to make ends meet, pivoting to platforms like OnlyFans or dancing for tips on IG Live. So when a dancer at Sapphire Las Vegas accused Usher of using counterfeit money with his face on it to tip, dancers across the country rallied behind her.

On her Instagram story, a dancer who goes by @beel0ve posted a photo of the Usher-branded bills. “Ladies, what would you do if you danced all night for Usher and he threw this?” she captioned the photo, elaborating in a follow-up post that the money did not “have a trade-in value whatsoever.” The post was initially picked up by other dancers’ accounts and advocacy organizations before it made its way to gossip Instagram accounts like The Shade Room, with many online sleuths pointing out that Usher himself posted a photo of a clear briefcase filled with the fake money on his Instagram April 3rd, to promote his upcoming Las Vegas residency.

More from Rolling Stone

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

A representative for Usher was unavailable for comment when contacted about the alleged incident. In an email to Rolling Stone, George M. Wilson IV, the director of marketing for Sapphire Las Vegas, denied the story, saying, “apparently someone in his team left some Usher dollars on the floor to promote his Vegas residency. That is where it seems the confusion came in. But real actual cash was used for tips.” Wilson added that the musician was “a true gentleman and a great guest at the club.”

But many dancers who saw the posts were furious. “Dancers face stigma and have to deal with disrespect already,” says Chrissa Parker, founder of the Dancers’ Resource, an Instagram account and app that allows dancers to submit ratings and reviews of the clubs where they’re employed. “This adds to that level of disrespect.” Gizelle Marie, a dancer who has previously worked at Sapphire Las Vegas, says the situation is exacerbated by the fact that many clubs have raised their house fees, or the fees dancers are required to pay club proprietors to perform, in light of the pandemic. “It’s just a waste of women’s time and money,” she says.

The story has also gained traction on social media in large part because Usher has built much of his public image as a supporter of exotic dancers, namely with the pro-stripping anthem “I Don’t Mind” and his cameo appearance as himself in the 2019 film Hustlers. There’s a well-established genre of dancers using social media to call out public figures who patronize clubs to boost their image, but fail to tip or compensate the dancers accordingly. “I feel like a lot of celebrities get their aesthetic from sex work and that helps boost their music and things like that. They use it for their gain,” says Gizelle Marie. “But a lot of them don’t pay homage to the actual sex workers themselves.”

See where your favorite artists and songs rank on the Rolling Stone Charts.

Sign up for Rolling Stone’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Gerren Taylor, Star of BET's Baldwin Hills , Dead at 30: 'You Will Be Missed'

    "The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process," BET wrote in a statement

  • Who knew you could get a 55-inch 4K TV for just $298?

    Onn, Walmart's in-house electronics brand, makes a solid model packed with everything you need — including Roku video streaming.

  • Kid Cudi Wears Floral Dress and Green Cardigan Inspired By Kurt Cobain for SNL Performances

    Kid Cudi's stint as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live fell near the anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death

  • DMX Only Wanted to Fly

    The late MC struggled against a world that tried to box him in, both figuratively and literally. He leaves behind a legacy of breaking free

  • ‘The Talk': Sheryl Underwood Promises to ‘Get to the Healing’ in First Post-Sharon Osbourne Episode (Video)

    Sheryl Underwood is ready to move on from all that Sharon Osbourne drama, but first, the (remaining) co-hosts of CBS’ “The Talk” are going to talk about it. At the top of Monday’s return, Underwood set up a very different kind of hour for the daytime gabfest. “It’s Monday, April 12, and it’s time for an episode of ‘The Talk’ that will be unlike any other we’ve had before,” Underwood said in the opening. “As you may know, during our break, Sharon decided to leave ‘The Talk.’ We need to process the events of that day and what happened since, so we can get to the healing. Over the next hour, we will honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings. And we’ll also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations. By the end of the hour, we want everyone to feel empowered and ready to move forward. So, let’s start talking.” Watch the video above. Also Read: Sheryl Underwood Denies 'The Talk' Producers 'Set Up' Sharon Osbourne During the March 10 episode of “The Talk,” Osbourne came to the defense of longtime friend Piers Morgan after he was criticized for making disparaging comments about Meghan Markle. Some critics, including Underwood, said Morgan’s words where racially motivated (Markle, whose mother is Black, is biracial), leading to an on-air meltdown in which Osbourne said she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair” for having a racist friend. Morgan had made headlines for saying he did not believe a word Markle told Oprah Winfrey in a recent high-profile interview. During the special, which aired on CBS, the former “Suits” star was highly critical of the British royal family. Markle and her husband Prince Harry defected from their royal duties and status. Soon after the discussion, CBS launched an internal review into the on-air comments about racism and allegations of racially insensitive behavior behind the scenes at “The Talk.” A few weeks later, on March 26, Osbourne exited the show. Also Read: Sharon Osbourne Ousted From 'The Talk' Following Racism Firestorm “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts,” CBS said in a statement at the time. “At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.” Today, hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth returned to the air with a discussion about race and healing, according to the episodic description. Joining them was Dr. Donald E. Grant, an expert on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, who offered advice on how to have these kinds of difficult conversations. Additionally, trauma therapist/life coach Dr. Anita Phillips shared her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation. “The Talk” airs at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. Read original story ‘The Talk': Sheryl Underwood Promises to ‘Get to the Healing’ in First Post-Sharon Osbourne Episode (Video) At TheWrap

  • The Rock seems serious about bid for president: ‘I do have the goal to unite our country’

    In a preview of his Sunday Today interview with Willie Geist, Johnson, better known as The Rock, speaks more about a potential run for president.

  • Kanye West Requests Joint Custody of Kids in Response to Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Filing

    Nearly two months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West has given his official response. Like her, he also requested joint custody of their four kids and did not ask for spousal support.

  • ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Pilot at CW Gets Official First Look

    Here is your first official look at the CW’s “Powerpuff Girls” pilot. The series stars Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. Donald Faison will play their father Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany will play the show’s version of villain Mojo Jojo named Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr. and Robyn […]

  • Las Vegas’ New Resorts World Sets Inaugural Lineup of Retailers

    The pandemic created many hurdles for the massive $4 billion Vegas development, but its president said, “We did not want to create a mall.”

  • The It List: Mark Wahlberg shows off real-life entourage, Jamie Foxx and John Stamos debut TV shows, WWE legends track down memorabilia and the best in pop culture the week of April 12, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for April 12-18, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Contracts Covid-19, Paula Abdul To Guest On ABC Show’s Live Episode

    American Idol‘s Luke Bryan is set to miss out on the ABC competition series’ first live show of the season after contracting Covid-19. He will be replaced by original American Idol judge Paula Abdul for the episode. Country singer Bryan, who joined the ABC series at the top of its 16th season, revealed the news […]

  • Trades: Blackhawks send Janmark to Vegas, Soderberg to Avs; Panthers get Sam Bennett

    Checking in on some smaller NHL trades around the league on trade deadline day including the Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche.

  • Following RCMP & DFO Enforcement, Court Orders Heavy Fines, Forfeitures, & Fees In Excess of $70,000, Plus Significant Fishing Prohibitions, For 3 American Recreational Anglers

    Washington State residents Bradley Wogalmott, Geoffrey Hoover, and Jonathan Magee, plead guilty in Campbell River Provincial Court to numerous violations of Canada's Fisheries Act. The Honourable Judge Crockett ordered significant penalties for the three men.

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier midseason trailer tees up a showdown with the new Captain America

    Sam and Bucky vs. John Walker.

  • Oscars Tap Zendaya, Bong Joon Ho, Halle Berry and More for ‘Ensemble Cast’ of Presenters

    The Oscars have announced an “ensemble cast” to present at the 93rd ceremony along with the first television promo. The first round of presenters includes a list of 15 former Academy Award winners and nominees, save for one: Angela Bassett (nominee for 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It”), Halle Berry (actress winner for […]

  • Prince Harry May Not Be Allowed To Sit With Royal Family At Prince Philip's Funeral

    The royal family is getting ready for Prince Philip's funeral on April 17. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield explained to Access Hollywood the Covid-19 restrictions for the funeral and shared that the original guest list of 800 had to be narrowed down to 30. The expert also shared why Prince Harry isn't expected to wear his traditional uniform and the reason why he may be seated alone at the funeral.

  • Nikki Haley Says She Won’t Run for President in 2024 if Trump Does

    Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said Monday that she would support former President Trump if he chose to run for president again in 2024 and that she would not join the race if he were to do so. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” the former South Carolina governor said. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.” I asked @NikkiHaley if she would support Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024. “Yes,” she told me. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” she added. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about, at some point.” Story upcoming pic.twitter.com/8uGwxk2s84 — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 12, 2021 While she said she has not spoken to Trump since before the January 6 Capitol riots, she said she had a “great working relationship” with the former president during her time as ambassador. “I appreciated the way he let me do my job,” she said. “I thought we did some fantastically great foreign policy things together, and look, I just want to keep building on what we accomplished and not watch it get torn down.” Haley’s comments come after she previously told Politico in the aftermath of the Capitol siege that it was a mistake for Republicans to listen to him and that she believed he would find himself “further and further isolated” in the future. She told the outlet then that she believed that he would not run for federal office again. Haley is seen as just one of a number of potential 2024 GOP candidates, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Senators Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark). DeSantis emerged as the frontrunner among potential contenders in a poll by Echelon Insights last month, if former President Trump was not included in the field. Seventeen percent of Republican respondents said they would vote for DeSantis in 2024 if Trump does not run, while former Vice President Mike Pence received support from 16 percent of respondents. However, when asked whether they would vote for Trump or a different candidate in a GOP primary if it were held today, 60 percent of Republican respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” back the former president.