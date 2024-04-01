USC vs. UConn Livestream: How to Watch Today’s March Madness Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can watch the USC vs. UConn March Madness game online for free with trials to DirecTV Stream or with fuboTV.

More from Rolling Stone

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

The Elite Eight of the March Madness women’s tournament ends today, with back-to-back games between Iowa vs. LSU, followed by Southern California vs. UConn. The USC vs. UConn March Madness women’s game sees the top-seeded Trojans vying for a coveted spot in the Final Four for the first time since the Eighties. Propelled by top-scoring freshman JuJu Watkins, the Trojans will meet the No. 3-seeded Huskies, led by guard Paige Bueckers, tonight in Portland, Oregon. Here’s where to livestream the USC vs. UConn March Madness women’s game online (and where you can watch it all for free).

How to Watch the USC vs. UConn March Madness Women’s Basketball Game Online

You might not have cable access to ESPN, but these streaming services carry the channel online:

Stream USC vs. UConn Elite 8 Game on DirecTV Stream

The live TV streaming MVP of 2024 just might be DirecTV Stream. For fans who want to watch tonight’s USC vs. UConn game online, you can’t go wrong with its five-day free trial. The service carries 75+ channels, including ESPN, so you can watch the Elite Eight game in real time. After your free trial ends, the Entertainment + Sport package costs $84.98 each month for three months.

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

Stream USC vs. UConn March Madness Game on fuboTV

We’re not assuming you’ve already tried every email address to get a free trial elsewhere, but if it comes to that, you might also try watching tonight’s USC vs. UConn livestream with fuboTV. A Fubo free trial gets you access to channels like ESPN, starting at $79.99 a month, as well as 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage so you can record games. You’ll also be able to watch the Final Four games on Friday, and the championship game on Sunday via ABC.

Get Free Trial at fubo

Stream USC vs. UConn Game on Sling TV

To stream ESPN with Sling, you’ll need to get a Sling Orange plan, which starts at $40 a month and includes up to 32 channels. You can watch today’s USC vs. UConn Elite Eight matchup with your subscription, as well as upcoming Final Four women’s games online. Want to continue watching until the tournament’s over? We ultimately recommend going with the Sling Orange + Blue plan so you also get access to ABC for the championship, which runs $60 a month.

Get Sling From $40/month

Stream USC vs. UConn on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also tune into today’s UConn Huskies vs. USC Trojans basketball game online. The ad-supported subscription starts at $76.99 a month, and gives you access to channels like ESPN and local networks like ABC, in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+ content too.

Get Hulu + Live TV From $76.99/month

Which Channel Is the USC vs. UConn Game on TV?

That’d be ESPN, which will also air the Iowa and LSU game, plus the Final Four matchups later in the week.

What Time Is the USC vs. UConn Game? Date, Schedule

The USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies March Madness women’s Elite Eight game airs live on ESPN starting at 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT.

Can You Watch the USC vs. UConn Game for Free Online?

Of course. As long as you haven’t used a free trial yet, you can watch today’s USC and UConn March Madness women’s game for free with trials to a live TV streaming service. We like DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which come with trials and carry ESPN in their lineups.

USC vs. UConn Odds & Predictions

Which team will make it to the women’s Final Four round? Will Watkins help lead Southern California to an Elite Eight win, or can Bueckers and the Huskies secure a spot to play in Cleveland? Oddsmakers have Connecticut as the favorites going into tonight’s Elite Eight showdown, with a moneyline advantage of -164 over the USC Trojans’ +134.

“I think we would all tell you, right, it’s USC against UConn, and it’s LSU against Iowa. But star power drives narratives in athletics. It’s why the NBA took off, you know, when there were faces to it, going all the way back to Magic and Larry and Michael Jordan,” said USC’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, per the AP. “I think it’s great for our game. The quality of basketball has been really high and really exciting, but to have stars in these games, I think, makes people tune in.”

Best of Rolling Stone