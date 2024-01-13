USC Aiken Pacers celebrate reaching reading goals at East Aiken School of the Arts

Jan. 12—The USC Aiken athletics department and mascot Ace the Pacer visited East Aiken School of the Arts on Thursday morning to celebrate nearly 235 students who reached their November and December reading goals for the "Read with the Pacers" initiative.

Kindergarten though fifth grade students who reached their goals received a free ticket to a home Pacer basketball game on Jan. 20. Each student had individual goals based on their grade level and were able to choose books that matched their interests.

USC Aiken student athletes Melvin Archie and McKenzie Lott spoke to the elementary students about the importance of prioritizing their education.

"This is important to me because I feel like reading and education is important as a whole," said Archie, a senior elementary education major. "Today...we just explained to the students why reading and learning is so important."

Lott agreed.

"Melvin and I came today to the school to show them that you really can do anything you want with an education," said Lott, a junior special education major. "We shared the importance of what it means to be a student athlete and how our academics always come first."

Lott added that she's excited to see the students at the upcoming basketball game, where they will be further recognized for their achievements. "It's going to be great to see all the students there, to celebrate them," she said.

The "Read with the Pacers" initiative began last year with Leavelle McCampbell Middle School. According to Brennan Hand, assistant athletic director of business services at USC Aiken, next year's partner school will be J.D. Lever Elementary.

Hand said that Archie and Lott are "really passionate" about advocating for early childhood literacy. "It's good to kind of see them as a role model," he said.

Melanie Starks, East Aiken's media specialist, said that many kids look up to athletes. "I think whenever they can see role models, who are athletes emphasizing the importance of education, it helps resonate with them."