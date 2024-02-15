USA TODAY named its Restaurants of the Year. This Milwaukee favorite made the list

Odd Duck in Milwaukee made USA TODAY’s list of best restaurants in the country.

The USA TODAY Restaurants of the Year 2024 list, released today, features 47 restaurants from fine-dining establishments to counter-service seafood shacks.

"Odd Duck's team is incredibly proud to be a part of this inaugural USA Today Top Restaurants List," said co-owner and chef Ross Bachhuber. "(Co-owner Melissa Buchholz) and I don't do any of this alone; Odd Duck is a bit unique in our collaborative, exploratory approach to menu building. The investment and love our employees pour into this place is evident to the guests who dine with us."

USA TODAY Network food journalists from across the country pooled their expertise to select the list, which includes the places they know, love and recommend.

Odd Duck was chosen because of its longtime dedication to serving an ever-evolving menu of elevated, globally inspired dishes with beautiful presentation but never pretension. A little over a year after moving from its cozy Bay View nook to a larger space in Walker's Point, the restaurant still maintains its warm and vibrant charm, remaining a welcoming place for all types of diners, from folks popping in for a snack and a cocktail after work to those celebrating a special occasion.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Odd Duck in Milwaukee named to USA TODAY list of best restaurants in the US