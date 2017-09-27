'This Is Us' season premiere predicts recent Kardashian headlines

Season 2 of This Is Us is finally here, and the writers of Episode 1 did not disappoint.

Per usual, the family drama always had people reaching for the nearest tissue box to wipe away their tears … but last night’s episode also left many with their jaws dropped.

Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) made a Kardashian joke while on the phone with his girlfriend, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), who was sad that she couldn’t come to L.A. for his birthday. Kevin joked that he would have taken her to the smoothie shop the Kardashians go to, and the line that followed timed up perfectly with recent headlines on the Kardashian clan. He said: “I promise they’re like gremlins – by next week there will be like a bazillion more of them.”

This was pretty mind-blowing considering this scene was filmed months before all the recent Kardashian pregnancy news. Just hours before the episode aired, Khloé Kardashian was rumored to be pregnant from boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And last week we learned that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly expecting a child. And then, earlier this month, it was revealed that Kim and Kanye will be having a third baby through a surrogate. They sure make it hard to “keep up” with the Kardashians.

In response, people on Twitter had a field day over the coincidental comment. One user wrote after watching the scene:





Others immediately needed to know, “HOW DID KEVIN KNOW?”





And many truly believe there is a psychic at the writers’ table… (Is there?).

Who knows — the prescient writers may have also been a little surprised themselves if they had sat down to watch the episode … months after it was filmed. Or they had their popcorn ready and Twitter notifications set. Who’s to say what other pop culture prophecies will surface this season, but this Twitter user has some ideas:

