US fashion designer Iris Apfel dies aged 102

American designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel has died at the age of 102.

The self-described "geriatric starlet" was known for her distinctive cropped white hair, oversized glasses, bright lipstick and chunky beads.

Apfel reached the peak of her fame in the 1980s and 90s, but was a familiar face at Paris fashion shows for more than half a century.

She also served a host of celebrity clients, including Greta Garbo and Estée Lauder.

Born to a Jewish family in New York in 1921, Apfel originally studied the history of art and specialised in interior design, particularly textiles.

She worked as an interior designer for decades, including on restoration projects at the White House, before becoming a trend setter in her 80s and a professional model at 97.

In 2014, she was the subject of a documentary, Iris, made by acclaimed director Albert Maysles.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight in 2015, she said she thought "dressing up should be fun" and was a "chance to play".

"It's part of my life because I'm a creative person and I think other people should indulge in a bit of creativity," she said.

Asked what she thought of the idea of age-appropriate dress, she said that "if you can pull it off, it's appropriate".