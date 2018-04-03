US diner chain drops spoilers of new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' characters

If you want to sidestep spoilers of any kind for new Star Wars spin-off movie Solo, then avoid trips to US diner chain Denny’s at all costs.

It’s new Star Wars tie-in menu has been unveiled, and (thanks to the Makingstarwars Instagram account) it’s given us a glimpse – wanted or unwanted – of a host of new characters in the Star Wars universe.

Best of all is – by some margin – is the lobster-eqsue alien Therm Scissorpunch, who turns up on the Denny’s and Topps trading cards.





There’s also Argus ‘Six Eyes’ Panox, who, unsurprisingly, has six eyes, and for the hardcore fans out there, bears a vague resemblance to Jabba The Hut co-hort Ree Yees.





The Mudtrooper has also been revealed, a new breed of stormtrooper with some smart leather detailing, and another alien creature called Moloch.





Characters we already know about feature too, including Thandie Newton’s Val, Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra and, of course, Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo.

But sadly, over here we won’t get to experience the Denny’s Blaster Fire burger, the Co-Reactor pancake breakfast, the Crystal Crunch milkshake or the Two Moons skillet, complete with two fried eggs.

Here’s the full SOLO Denny’s menu. I know what I have to do… pic.twitter.com/yLa9FQtlKG — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) April 2, 2018





The movie, which according to director Ron Howard is now in the final days of post-production, is due out on May 25.

