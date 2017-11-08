US conservatives boycotting Jim Beam over Mila Kunis's Mike Pence prank

Conservatives in America have reacted with anger over Mila Kunis’s prank at the expense of vice president Mike Pence, and have started boycotting Jim Beam, the bourbon brand Kunis makes adverts for.

Kunis revealed in an interview with Conan O’Brien last week that she makes monthly donations to Planned Parenthood, the non-profit, pro-choice organisation that provides sexual healthcare in the US.

But she does so in the name of Mike Pence, who is a vehement pro-life advocate, and stands against abortion rights, meaning that the vice president gets a thank you from the organisation every month.

“I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” Kunis said.

“And so, as a reminder that there are women in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.

“Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name.

“I don’t look at it as a prank, I look at it just as, I strongly disagree [with him], and this is my little way of showing it.”

Some drinkers of Jim Beam who disagree with her stance, however, are now pouring their booze down the drain, and using the #BoycottBeam hashtag online.

Pence himself has even weighed in, in a supportive tweet for a campaign inviting donations to pro-life causes in Pence’s name.





Some campaigners have called Pence ‘the greatest threat to women’s reproductive rights in a generation’.

