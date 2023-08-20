‘This Is Us’ Cast and Octavia Spencer Remember Ron Cephas Jones: “A Wonderfully Kind Human Being”

This Is Us and Truth Be Told castmembers are among those in Hollywood remembering Ron Cephas Jones, who died at age 66.

The actor’s representative confirmed in a statement to People magazine on Saturday that Jones died “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.” The Hollywood Reporter has also reached out to his rep.

Following the news of his death, several of his former costars, including Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Octavia Spencer, took to social media to pay tribute to the stage and screen actor.

Moore, who starred as Rebecca Pearson on the hit series This Is Us with Jones, wrote on Instagram, “Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of “This Is Us” was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever.”

She continued, “Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there. I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends.”

Brown, who played William Hill’s (Jones) biological son Randall Pearson on This Is Us, also remembered the actor: “Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

This Is Us star Metz, who played Kate Pearson, thanked Jones for “brightening every room you walked into.” Her sweet tribute continued, “I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile. May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time . You are truly the coolest cat.”

The show’s creator Dan Fogelman also took to social media to remember Jones: “A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect.”

Spencer, who starred opposite Jones on Truth Be Told for three seasons, shared on Instagram, “I’m heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones. Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I’m sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans.”

