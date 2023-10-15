US actress Piper Laurie, star of The Hustler and Carrie, dies at 91

US actress Piper Laurie - best known for her roles in The Hustler and Carrie films - has died aged 91, her manager has said.

Marion Rosenberg told the Associated Press that the three-time Oscar nominee passed away in her Los Angeles home.

She described the actress as "a superb talent and a wonderful human being."

Her talents were not limited to acting - Laurie took a 15-year-break from acting to campaign for the civil rights movement.

She was nominated for an Oscar for the first movie she starred in upon her return - Carrie.

Born as Rosetta Jacobs, she was born in Detroit, Michigan to parents of Russian and Polish heritage.

She was signed by Universal Studios at the age of 17 - earning a contract and a new name: Piper Laurie.

However, Laurie became frustrated with the acting industry and being cast in the same roles, and broke her Hollywood contract - moving to New York to pursue other roles.

She later stepped away from the profession on what became a 15-year-break and focussed her attentions on the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War.

During that time she also married film critic Joe Morgenstern, and had a daughter.

Laurie also starred in numerous TV shows including Matlock, Murder She Wrote, and played George Clooney's character's mother on ER.