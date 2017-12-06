Upcoming actors who will be huge in 2018

Who will be the next hot young thing in cinema in 2018? The movie stars of tomorrow are already lining up…

Alden Ehrenreich

Though his name might not exactly trip off the tongue, Alden Ehrenreich is the name on everyone’s lips in 2018. Why? He’s the new Harrison Ford, in a quite literal sense: Ehrenreich will play a young Han Solo in Ron Howard’s Star Wars anthology story, Solo. He’s only 28-years-old but he’s already worked with the Coen brothers, Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola and Warren Beatty; owner of the kind of face you could easily see in a ’50s detective noir, Ehrenreich is nonetheless the future of Hollywood. He’s got mighty big shoes to fill, but if you saw him hold his own against Ralph Fiennes in Hail Caesar! then you know – like a certain Mr Ford – he’s not short on charisma.

Storm Reid

The 14-year-old acting prodigy from Atlanta, Georgia has already been in the business for over a decade, most notably starring as young Emily in Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning drama 12 Years A Slave, but 2018 will be the year she breaks into the big-time – a Storm is brewing. Reid plays the lead in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of sci-fi classic A Wrinkle In Time, as a young girl who must collapse space and time itself to rescue her scientist father, and she’ll star with none other than Hollywood legend Oprah Winfrey. Reid will also head up Only You, the latest horror from mega successful studio Blumhouse Productions, with Oscar-nominee David ‘Selma’ Oyelowo. Storm Reid is keeping good company.

Vicky Krieps

You may have seen this 34-year-old Luxembourgian in Joe Wright’s Hanna or the John Le Carre adaptation A Most Wanted Man, but it’s a starring role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming fashion-thriller Phantom Thread that will catapult her into the A-list. Starring opposite Daniel Day-Lewis, undoubtedly our greatest living screen actor, is no mean feat for any thespian but earning rave reviews in the process, and being hailed as the breakout star of the film is another thing entirely. Phantom Thread is Day-Lewis’ final screen role, but Krieps is surely just at the start of a long and promising acting career amongst Hollywood’s greatest.

Stefani Germanotta

