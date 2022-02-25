Unusual bidding results in rare Final ‘Jeopardy!’ tie

It was a special night on “Jeopardy!,” Wednesday, as contestants Christine Whelchel and returning champion Henry Rozycki finished Final Jeopardy! in a rare tiebreaker.

“I’m going to reveal a category and then read you a single clue,” host Ken Jennigs explained. “The first player to ring in with a correct response is our new Jeopardy! champion. Simple.”

Viewers were extremely excited to witness the rare occurrence and many took to Twitter to share their emotions, like this person who wrote, “I have never seen a Jeopardy tie breaker before, I literally just screamed.”

The clue was, “after its inclusion in a 1915 poem, this red flower became a symbol of the fallen World War I soldiers.” Whelchel was the first to buzz and correctly answered, “What is a poppy?”

Fans were excited Christine won despite not wagering enough in Final Jeopardy!. Particularly because of her recent battle with breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed in March of 2021 and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the "Jeopardy!" test,” Whelchel said. “I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May.”

With her cancer in remission and the tiebreaker won, all that was left was to do was celebrate the rare victory. She took home $34,000.