'Unthinkable Torture': Woman Gets 75 Years for Locking Victim in Dog Crate, Pouring Boiling Water on Her

Prosecutors said Alicia Calderon "tricked" the victim into living with her

Collin County Sheriffâs Office Alicia Calderon

A Texas woman who poured boiling water on a victim who she “tricked...into living with her” has been sentenced to 75 years, according to a press statement from the local District Attorney’s office.

Calderon "controlled [the victim] with unthinkable torture," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said, according to a statement from the Collin County DA’s office.

Alicia Calderon, of Wylie, Texas, was charged after officers responded to a house in February 2022, after the victim reached out to her stepfather, the statement said. The stepfather called 911 and went to the scene himself.

When officers from the Collin County’s Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they came upon several horrific discoveries. They found the victim, 24, with second- and third-degree burns and her head shaved. Stones were stacked up against a door where the victim was trapped inside.

They also found an elderly woman with disabilities in a deteriorating condition; officers initially thought that woman was deceased. The DA’s office said the victim had been assigned to care for the elderly woman, as well as Calderon’s children, and to clean the house in exchange for rent-free accommodation in 2019.

But the victim's living situation soon turned into a nightmare, according to investigators. In 2021, on at least two occasions, Calderon allegedly poured boiling water on the victim, who suffered burn injuries in her legs after she was accused of stealing food. In a separate incident, Calderon allegedly poured boiling water on the victim, injuring her chest, arms and back, and then denied medical treatment.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that they found Calderon had been taking the elderly woman’s money and had “depleted her bank account.” During the trial, prosecutors claimed $78,000 of the elderly woman's inheritance money had been stolen, the DA's office said in the statement.

In August 2022, Calderon was charged with exploitation of the elderly, injury to the elderly with intent to cause injury and aggravated assault with a weapon causing serious bodily injury to a household member.

She has not faced trial on the first two charges, which are still under investigation, according to court records. But following a trial on the aggravated assault charge, in which the 24-year-old victim discussed her trauma and the lifelong nerve damage she sustained, a jury found Calderon guilty.

It's not clear if Calderon has entered a plea to the two pending cases. PEOPLE was unable to reach her attorney.



