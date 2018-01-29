Unlikely friends Miley Cyrus and Elton John gush over each other after Grammys performance

Miley Cyrus gets the seal of approval from Elton John.

The morning after their performance of his song “Tiny Dancer” at the Grammys, the music legend raved about Cyrus on Instagram.

“Such a thrill to perform with @mileycyrus last night,” he shared. “Great to share the stage with a real singer and artist. I thought she was terrific in every way and looked so gorgeous. I love you dear Miley. Such a beautiful woman and a beautiful soul.”

Just after the two took the stage at Sunday’s show, Cyrus shared her own post about John, who announced his retirement from touring last week. And she was every bit as complimentary.

“Sir Elton John, I can’t thank you enough for giving me the honor of performing with you tonight at The Grammys!” she captioned a photo of their duet. “I’ve loved every moment I’ve spent with you over the years & will cherish each second of your kindness …. let’s kick ass and keep fighting for an end to the AIDS epidemic! Everything you do inspires me to keep workin hard and never giving up on all my dreams ! Love you dearly!”

While they have their differences — for starters, a 45-year age gap and the queen of England might think twice about recognizing the “Malibu” songstress — John and Cyrus are actually friends.

As Cyrus mentioned in her post, both singers have worked on behalf of AIDS patients. The two also are all about stealing the show, whether at the Grammys or elsewhere.

In fact, John stood up for Cyrus following her headline-making performance at the 2013 VMAs that many others did not support. (You know, the one with the twerking.)

“Miley Cyrus went on and performed like she did — and the whole purpose of the VMAs, when you’ve got all these big artists competing against each other for attention — is to flatten the opposition. She flattened the opposition,” John told Ellen DeGeneres on her show. “Nobody talked about anybody else except Miley.”

He added, “I’ve known [her] for a long time. She’s a big supporter of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. She’s a terrific girl.”

Cyrus — along with Chris Martin, John Legend, Kesha, Keith Urban, and more artists — is set to perform Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of the all-star tribute taping of Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute, which airs later this year.

