University of Missouri Student Missing After Reportedly Getting Kicked Out of Luke Bryan's Bar in Nashville

Riley Strain, 22, was last seen Friday night at a bar on Broadway, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Metro Nashville PD Riley Strain, the University of Missouri student who disappeared in Nashville

A student from the University of Missouri was reported missing Saturday after he was reportedly kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar in Nashville

Riley Strain was last seen by friends that night on Broadway, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Members of the young man's family have since traveled to Nashville to help search for their missing loved one

Authorities in Tennessee are looking for a student from Missouri who went missing during a trip to Nashville.

Riley Strain, 22, was last seen by friends Friday night at a bar on Broadway, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The Delta Chi fraternity member, who attends the University of Missouri, had traveled to Tennessee with the group for their annual spring formal, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Friends said they last saw him around 10 p.m. local time after he was kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Luke Bryan's restaurant and bar, per the Post Dispatch, FOX affiliate WZTV and NBC affiliate WSMV-TV.

His stepfather, Christopher Whiteid, said Strain contacted his fraternity brothers after leaving the bar and said he was returning to their hotel, Whiteid said, the Post Dispatch reported.

However, friends were unable to find Strain’s location using Snapchat and phone calls went directly to voicemail, according to WZTV and NBC affiliate WSMV-TV.

A fraternity brother reported Strain missing on Saturday, and told authorities about his attempts to contact his friend, per the Post Dispatch.

According to his family, Strain’s last cellphone location was between Gay Street and James Robertson Parkway, less than a mile from the bar, reported ABC affiliate WKRN-TV.

Police have since attempted to ping Strain’s phone, but with no luck, per WZTV and WSMV-TV. Police have also checked local hospitals and jails for Strain to no avail, as well.

Surveillance footage showed Strain may have taken a wrong turn when returning to the hotel, Whiteid said, per the Post Dispatch.

Michelle Whiteid, Strain’s mother, described her son as “a great kid,” according to WKRN-TV. “We miss him and we want him back so bad,” she told the station.

The mother also told WKRN-TV that she is regularly in contact with her son, but has not heard from Strain since her call with him hours before he disappeared.

“He’s always texting me, calling me, FaceTiming me,” Michelle explained. “He’s always in touch with me. He’s very communicative.”

On Monday, University of Missouri officials released a statement, saying they've been "in touch with the family and authorities in Nashville who are working to find Strain."



“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”

Strain is 6-foot-5 “with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair,” according to the MNPD. Police said he was last seen wearing a black/brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple watch.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.



