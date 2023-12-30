University Chancellor Fired After Making Pornographic Videos With His Wife

Joe Gow, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse , was fired from his position after school officials found out about his porn career with his wife.

The University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents fired Gow on Wednesday and placed on paid administrative leave. He has served as chancellor since 2007, and he's expected to return to a faculty role at some point due to being tenured.

Gow and his wife were caught after the University found out about their pornographic content and published a pair of books about creating adult films titled, Married with Benefits: Our Real-Life Adult Industry Adventures and Monogamy with Benefits: How Porn Enriches Our Relationship.

They also weren't afraid of keeping their sex life secretive as they went by the name "Sexy Happy Couple" and used their real photos on Pornhub and OnlyFans . According to their Amazon profile, they're serving "in executive positions at two well-known organizations in the U.S."

Their X page, formerly Twitter, had a bio that reads, "Passionate plant-powered couple cooking, conversing, and shooting with top adult video stars. Visit our LoyalFans and OnlyFans sites for fully explicit scenes!"

Gow told NBC News that his adult content with his wife doesn't mention the University or his professional career. He's also said that his termination is a violation of his First Amendment rights.

"I think it's very shocking that the Board of Regents would completely disregard my First Amendment rights and my wife's First Amendment rights and also their own policy on freedom of expression and freedom of speech," he said. "This is very unexpected."