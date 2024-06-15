Universal unveils DreamWorks Land, new experiences

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

While theme park fans await the opening of Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort debuted a trio of new experiences at its legacy parks.

Tucked in Universal Studios Florida past the E.T. Adventure Ride, DreamWorks Land is a playable landscape dedicated to connecting younger fans with properties that don’t have other real estate in the parks. The “Shrek,” “Kung Fu Panda,” and “Trolls” franchises get featured the most.

Shrek used to have the Shrek 4-D show in the park, which has since been replaced by the Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction. However, now DreamWorks Land let’s kids play in the ogre’s swamp, with plenty of water features to splash around on.

